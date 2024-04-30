Alexandre Pantoja defends UFC flyweights against Sean Strickland’s harsh criticism of division: ‘Shut your mouth and respect my job!’

Alexandre Pantoja blasts Sean Strickland for mocking flyweights

During a recent interview with CBS Sports‘ Shakiel Mahjouri, Pantoja hit back at Strickland and other flyweight critics.

“Every flyweight in the world before the UFC worked so hard,” Pantoja said. “It’s crazy because people say that. Don’t say that. You want me to lose my money, lose my job? That’s so crazy…

“I was very mad when Strickland said that for women and flyweight guys. Shut your mouth and respect my job. I put food on my table with that. Every flyweight worked so hard for that, and that’s why everyone respects each other in the flyweights.”

Pantoja is one of many reasons why the UFC flyweight division has grown in fan popularity in recent years. After Demetrious Johnson’s UFC departure, the division was swirled in uncertainty, and rumors persisted that UFC president Dana White was considering closing it.

Pantoja, Brandon Moreno, and others have put the division on the map with their performances.

Strickland will return to the cage in a five-round co-main event at UFC 302 in June. He’ll face Paulo Costa as he looks to get back to the title after losing to Dricus du Plessis earlier this year.

As of this writing, Strickland hasn’t responded to Pantoja’s remarks, but it could be a matter of time.