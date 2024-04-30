NSAC votes to withhold 20% of Arman Tsarukyan’s UFC 300 purse after attacking fan during walkout

UFC lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan has been fined by the Nevada State Athletic Commission for assaulting a fan during his walkout at UFC 300.

The NSAC voted to withhold 20% of Tsarukyan’s UFC 300 purse, totaling $31,600, for hitting a fan during an altercation while walking to the Octagon. MMA Junkie‘s Nolan King was among the first to report the news of the vote.

Tsarukyan could potentially face additional punishment, including a possible suspension, at a formal NSAC hearing next month. As of this writing, Tsarukyan hasn’t appealed the withholding of a portion of his UFC 300 purse.

The fan involved in the altercation with Tsarukyan doesn’t intend to sue, as of this writing, but has publically asked for tickets to UFC 303 as compensation. It’s uncertain if Tsarukyan will honor that demand.