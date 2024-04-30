NSAC votes to withhold 20% of Arman Tsarukyan’s UFC 300 purse after attacking fan during walkout

By Curtis Calhoun - April 30, 2024

UFC lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan has been fined by the Nevada State Athletic Commission for assaulting a fan during his walkout at UFC 300.

Arman Tsarukyan

The NSAC voted to withhold 20% of Tsarukyan’s UFC 300 purse, totaling $31,600, for hitting a fan during an altercation while walking to the Octagon. MMA Junkie‘s Nolan King was among the first to report the news of the vote.

Tsarukyan could potentially face additional punishment, including a possible suspension, at a formal NSAC hearing next month. As of this writing, Tsarukyan hasn’t appealed the withholding of a portion of his UFC 300 purse.

The fan involved in the altercation with Tsarukyan doesn’t intend to sue, as of this writing, but has publically asked for tickets to UFC 303 as compensation. It’s uncertain if Tsarukyan will honor that demand.

Arman Tsarukyan pays a hefty price for UFC 300 fan altercation

After the fan altercation, Tsarukyan remained focused on the task at hand, as he defeated Charles Oliveira by split decision. He’s slated to face the winner of Islam Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier for the UFC lightweight title.

Tsarukyan has won four fights in a row since a unanimous decision loss to Mateusz Gamrot in June 2022. He’s hoping for a second shot at Makhachev after falling short against him in 2019.

Tsarukyan wasn’t the only one to receive a fine from NSAC following UFC 300. UFC featherweight Diego Lopes was fined $5,000 for jumping the cage immediately after finishing Sodiq Yusuff.

If NSAC rules to suspend Tsarukyan, the ruling could impact his title shot hopes. There’s a possibility that the commission will ban him from competing in Nevada indefinitely.

Tsarukyan is planning to sit cageside for Makhachev vs. Poirier in Newark. He should get some clarity by fight night about his standing with the NSAC after the fan-involved altercation.

