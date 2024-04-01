Joe Rogan previews “f*cking wild” Khamzat Chimaev vs. Robert Whittaker fight: “This is a big one”

By Josh Evanoff - April 1, 2024

UFC commentator Joe Rogan believes that Robert Whittaker is the biggest test of Khamzat Chimaev’s fighting career.

Joe Rogan UFC

Earlier this month, ‘Borz’ was announced as the main event for UFC Saudi Arabia on June 22nd. There, Khamzat Chimaev will meet former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker, in the first five-round bout of his career. For his part, ‘The Reaper’ is coming off a unanimous decision victory over Paulo Costa in February.

Meanwhile, Khamzat Chimaev hasn’t competed since a majority decision victory over Kamaru Usman last October. For those who remember that bout, the Chechen largely dominated the early action. However, Chimaev faded down the stretch, and ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ had great success. That’s something that Joe Rogan believes could work in Robert Whittaker’s favor.

During a recent edition of the Joe Rogan Experience, the longtime UFC commentator previewed Khamzat Chimaev vs. Robert Whittaker. There, the podcaster reflected on the last time that fans saw ‘Borz’. Like most, Rogan wonders how his fight with Usman would’ve gone if it were five rounds, instead of three.

Regardless, the UFC commentator is excited for the five-round headliner. Later in the podcast, Joe Rogan opined that the bout would be the first real test for Khamzat Chimaev up at 185 pounds. While the Chechen has defeated many at middleweight, none are as good as Robert Whittaker.

RELATED: ROBERT WHITTAKER SPEAKS AFTER BOOKING UFC SAUDI ARABIA SHOWDOWN WITH KHAMZAT CHIMAEV: “HE’S A HARD FIGHTER”

Khamzat Chimaev

Image via: @khamzat_chimaev on Instagram

UFC commentator Joe Rogan previews Khamzat Chimaev vs. Robert Whittaker

“That one is going to be f*cking wild. That’s a wild fight, that’s a wild fight. [Robert] Whittaker vs. Khamzat [Chimaev] that’s legit.” Joe Rogan stated on a recent edition of his podcast, reacting to the UFC Saudi Arabia main event announcement. “That’s a real fight, that’s a real fight for Khamzat. Whittaker is a big dude, he’s a big, solid beefy 185, former champion. Both guys started at 170 but it was too hard to cut to 170. That’s a real 185er, they gave him Kamaru Usman and Kamaru didn’t have a chance to prepare for that. He had 10 days. That’s not enough time.”

He continued, “I don’t know what kind of shape he was in, he’s always in shape. But famously, Kamaru has bad knees, really bad knees so I don’t know how hard he was training… But I know that he was winning in the third round. If that was a five-round fight, who knows how the f*ck that fight would’ve went?… This is a big one.”

“This is Robert Whittaker with plenty of time to prepare.” Joe Rogan concluded. “A guy who is as legit as they get, and just beat Paulo Costa.”

What do you make of these comments from UFC commentator Joe Rogan? Are you excited for Khamzat Chimaev vs. Robert Whittaker?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Joe Rogan Khamzat Chimaev Robert Whittaker UFC

Related

CM Punk

CM Punk explains why he has "no regrets" over UFC run: "I would do it again"

Cole Shelton - April 1, 2024
Joaquin Buckley, Gilbert Burns
UFC

Joaquin Buckley on why he "loves" potential Gilbert Burns fight after UFC Atlantic City

Curtis Calhoun - April 1, 2024

UFC welterweight contender Joaquin Buckley wants to face another Kill Cliff FC standout, Gilbert Burns, after his emphatic win last Saturday.

Conor McGregor, Road House
UFC

Conor McGregor's Hollywood debut in 'Road House' remake tallies record-breaking two-week viewership

Curtis Calhoun - April 1, 2024

Former UFC two-division champion Conor McGregor’s Road House remake role drew a record-breaking audience.

Jon Jones and UFC 300
UFC

New promo drops for UFC 300, includes a number of hypothetical dream fights

Harry Kettle - April 1, 2024

A new promo video has been unveiled for UFC 300 as the promotion gears up for this absolutely blockbuster event.

Nate Landwehr
Nate Landwehr

Kyle Nelson calls out fellow UFC Atlantic City winner Nate Landwehr: “We’ll see him go to sleep”

Harry Kettle - April 1, 2024

UFC fighter Kyle Nelson has made it known that he’d be interested in taking on Nate Landwehr in his next outing.

Dana White and UFC 300

UFC 302 set for June 1 in Newark, five fights announced as official

Harry Kettle - April 1, 2024
Chris Weidman, Bruno Silva, UFC Atlantic City, Results, UFC
Chris Weidman

Bruno Silva plans to appeal his controversial loss to Chris Weidman at UFC Atlantic City

Harry Kettle - April 1, 2024

UFC fighter Bruno Silva plans to appeal against his controversial loss at the hands of Chris Weidman last weekend.

Bo Nickal
UFC

Jon Anik defends Bo Nickal getting UFC 300 main card spot: "He checks a lot of boxes"

Fernando Quiles - March 31, 2024

Play-by-play ace Jon Anik is not opposed to Bo Nickal getting the main card rub for UFC 300.

Conor McGregor Chris Weidman
Conor McGregor

Chris Weidman shares advice for Conor McGregor on UFC comeback following leg break: "There is a psychological effect"

Fernando Quiles - March 31, 2024

Former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman has some sound advice for Conor McGregor.

Manon Fiorot
UFC

Manon Fiorot calls for UFC title shot after clean sweep over Erin Blanchfield at UFC Atlantic City

Fernando Quiles - March 31, 2024

Manon Fiorot is calling for a shot at UFC gold following her unanimous decision win over Erin Blanchfield.