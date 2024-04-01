Joe Rogan previews “f*cking wild” Khamzat Chimaev vs. Robert Whittaker fight: “This is a big one”

UFC commentator Joe Rogan believes that Robert Whittaker is the biggest test of Khamzat Chimaev’s fighting career.

Earlier this month, ‘Borz’ was announced as the main event for UFC Saudi Arabia on June 22nd. There, Khamzat Chimaev will meet former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker, in the first five-round bout of his career. For his part, ‘The Reaper’ is coming off a unanimous decision victory over Paulo Costa in February.

Meanwhile, Khamzat Chimaev hasn’t competed since a majority decision victory over Kamaru Usman last October. For those who remember that bout, the Chechen largely dominated the early action. However, Chimaev faded down the stretch, and ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ had great success. That’s something that Joe Rogan believes could work in Robert Whittaker’s favor.

During a recent edition of the Joe Rogan Experience, the longtime UFC commentator previewed Khamzat Chimaev vs. Robert Whittaker. There, the podcaster reflected on the last time that fans saw ‘Borz’. Like most, Rogan wonders how his fight with Usman would’ve gone if it were five rounds, instead of three.

Regardless, the UFC commentator is excited for the five-round headliner. Later in the podcast, Joe Rogan opined that the bout would be the first real test for Khamzat Chimaev up at 185 pounds. While the Chechen has defeated many at middleweight, none are as good as Robert Whittaker.

UFC commentator Joe Rogan previews Khamzat Chimaev vs. Robert Whittaker

“That one is going to be f*cking wild. That’s a wild fight, that’s a wild fight. [Robert] Whittaker vs. Khamzat [Chimaev] that’s legit.” Joe Rogan stated on a recent edition of his podcast, reacting to the UFC Saudi Arabia main event announcement. “That’s a real fight, that’s a real fight for Khamzat. Whittaker is a big dude, he’s a big, solid beefy 185, former champion. Both guys started at 170 but it was too hard to cut to 170. That’s a real 185er, they gave him Kamaru Usman and Kamaru didn’t have a chance to prepare for that. He had 10 days. That’s not enough time.”

He continued, “I don’t know what kind of shape he was in, he’s always in shape. But famously, Kamaru has bad knees, really bad knees so I don’t know how hard he was training… But I know that he was winning in the third round. If that was a five-round fight, who knows how the f*ck that fight would’ve went?… This is a big one.”

“This is Robert Whittaker with plenty of time to prepare.” Joe Rogan concluded. “A guy who is as legit as they get, and just beat Paulo Costa.”

What do you make of these comments from UFC commentator Joe Rogan? Are you excited for Khamzat Chimaev vs. Robert Whittaker?