Khabib Nurmagomedov backs Paul Hughes in Irish beef with Conor McGregor: “You are a real Irishman”

By Josh Evanoff - January 29, 2025

Khabib Nurmagomedov has sided with PFL prospect Paul Hughes in his war against Conor McGregor.

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Usman Nurmagomedov, Paul Hughes

‘Big News’ returned to the octagon in the main event of PFL Champions Series 1 last Saturday. In the main event of the Dubai-based card, Paul Hughes met Usman Nurmagomedov. The event heavily played into the Dagestan vs. Ireland rivalry, given the champion’s relation to former UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

‘The Eagle’ was in his cousin’s corner on Saturday as well, and played a big role in promoting the event. Despite entering the cage as a massive betting underdog, Paul Hughes gave it his all on Saturday night. The young Irishman gave Usman Nurmagomedov the toughest fight of his career, making the undefeated lightweight look mortal.

However, the Irishman was still handed a majority-decision loss after 25 minutes. Afterward, Paul Hughes was seen being respectful with Khabib Nurmagomedov, telling the Russian he wasn’t like Conor McGregor in a hot mic moment. That one comment led to several tirades from ‘The Notorious‘ about the PFL lightweight on X earlier today.

RELATED: FORMER BELLATOR FEATHERWEIGHT JAMES GALLAGHER BECOMES THE LATEST TO SECURE HIS PFL RELEASE: “THIS IS NOT THE END”

Khabib Nurmagomedov reacts to feud between Paul Hughes and Conor McGregor after PFL title loss

Now, Khabib Nurmagomedov has reacted to Conor McGregor’s attacks on Paul Hughes. There, he credited ‘Big News’  calling him a real Irishman. He ended the post on Instagram Stories attacking his longtime rival, calling him a “rapist and drug addict”. Just based on Nurmagomedov’s post, it’s clear his rivalry with McGregor is far from over.

However, Paul Hughes doesn’t even necessarily want a feud with his Irish counterpart. Speaking on Ariel Helwani’s podcast earlier today, the PFL star was asked about Conor McGregor’s recent attacks against him on social media. There, Hughes stated that the whole ordeal was honestly just sad.

“It sounds bad but it seems like it’s just another day in his life of tweeting madness.” Hughes stated. “It’s not like I saw that and thought ‘Oh wow, I can’t believe he said this about me’. It seems like it’s just another day in the life for him. I don’t hold weight to his opinion anymore, as to these sort of things. It’s kind of a sad thing to say that, but that’s just the reality of how I felt… I’ve always paid Conor homage at every opportunity. I’ll always say that he’s the greatest to ever do it… It’s kind of a sad thing.”

What do you make of these comments from Khabib Nurmagomedov? Do you side with PFL lightweight Paul Hughes, or Conor McGregor?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Conor McGregor Khabib Nurmagomedov Professional Fighters League (PFL)

Related

James Gallagher

Former Bellator featherweight James Gallagher becomes the latest to secure his PFL release: "This is not the end"

Josh Evanoff - January 29, 2025
Conor McGregor, Paul Hughes
Professional Fighters League (PFL)

Paul Hughes saddened by Conor McGregor's recent insults against him following PFL title fight: "Kind of a sad thing"

Josh Evanoff - January 29, 2025

PFL lightweight star Paul Hughes doesn’t care about Conor McGregor’s recent tirade.

Conor McGregor, BKFC, UFC, David Feldman
Conor McGregor

David Feldman could approach UFC about Conor McGregor BKFC fight ‘in the next week or two’

BJ Penn Staff - January 28, 2025

BKFC boss David Feldman isn’t holding out hope that the UFC will loan Conor McGregor to his bare-knuckle fight promotion, but he figures there’s no harm in asking.

Conor McGregor BKFC press conference
Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor brags about the success of BKFC KnuckleMania V

Harry Kettle - January 27, 2025

Conor McGregor has bragged about the success of BKFC KnuckleMania V, which went down last week in Philadelphia.

Conor McGregor Jeremy Stephens
Jeremy Stephens

Jeremy Stephens says 'old cocaine' Conor McGregor doubted him ahead of BKFC KnuckleMania V win over Eddie Alvarez

Fernando Quiles - January 26, 2025

Jeremy Stephens is happy to prove the doubters wrong, especially Conor McGregor.

Usman Nurmagomedov defeats Paul Hughes

Paul Hughes speaks out on close decision loss to Usman Nurmagomedov: 'I thought it was mine'

Fernando Quiles - January 26, 2025
Conor McGregor
Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor claims he's fighting Jeremy Stephens in BKFC following KnuckleMania V

Fernando Quiles - January 26, 2025

BKFC President David Feldman has been told that Conor McGregor wants to fight Jeremy Stephens under bare knuckle rules, but will it happen?

Usman Nurmagomedov vs. Paul Hughes
Usman Nurmagomedov

Usman Nurmagomedov dismisses immediate rematch with Paul Hughes following instant classic

Fernando Quiles - January 26, 2025

Usman Nurmagomedov isn’t gung-ho over the idea of fighting Paul Hughes again anytime soon.

Conor McGregor, Logan Paul
Logan Paul

Conor McGregor confirms UFC shot down rumored boxing match against Logan Paul: "They weren't into it"

Josh Evanoff - January 24, 2025

Conor McGregor has confirmed the UFC shot down his planned boxing match against Logan Paul.

Nate Diaz Conor McGregor UFC
Logan Paul

Nate Diaz mocks the Paul Brothers' recent run-in with Conor McGregor: "He would've f*cked you both up"

Josh Evanoff - January 24, 2025

Former UFC title challenger Nate Diaz got a good laugh seeing Conor McGregor run into the Paul brothers.