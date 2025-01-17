UFC 311 | Pro fighters make their picks for Jamahal Hill vs Jiri Prochazka
On the main card of UFC 311, a pivotal light heavyweight bout goes down as Jamahal Hill takes on Jiri Prochazka. Heading into the bout, Hill is a -142 favorite while the former champ is a +112 underdog on FanDuel.
Ahead of the scrap, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro-fighters to get their predictions for the light heavyweight fight. The pros believe Hill will get the job done. But, all the pros expect the fight to end by knockout one way or another.
BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Jamahal Hill vs Jiri Prochazka:
Diego Ferreira, UFC lightweight: That one is tough. I’m going to go with Jamahal Hill by KO. It should be fun for however long it lasts, I just think Jiri gets hit too much.
Terrance McKinney, UFC lightweight: Jamahal Hill, by murder. His last fight and fans are getting him amped up and I think he comes out strong and puts away Jiri early.
Jairzinho Rozenstruik, UFC heavyweight: Jamahal Hill by KO. Should be entertaining. I think he comes out with a chip on his shoulder from the last fight and gets a KO in the first.
Davey Grant, UFC bantamweight: Jiri. I think he can KO Hill but that fight could be the first to land. It should be a fun fight for the fans because I don’t see it going the distance.
Max Griffin, UFC welterweight: I got Jiri, I think he can KO Hill. Hill is there to be hit, and Jiri is a guy who will go into the fire with him. I think he can catch Hil in the first or second round.
Miles Johns, UFC bantamweight: I’m going with Jamahal Hill by KO. I think Jiri gets hit too much as he leaves his hands down and Hill will make him pay.
Fighters picking Jamahal Hill: Diego Ferreira, Terrance McKinney, Jairzinho Rozenstruik, Miles Johns
Fighters picking Jiri Prochazka: Davey Grany, Max Griffin
