UFC 311 | Pro fighters make their picks for Jamahal Hill vs Jiri Prochazka

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Jamahal Hill vs Jiri Prochazka:

Diego Ferreira, UFC lightweight: That one is tough. I’m going to go with Jamahal Hill by KO. It should be fun for however long it lasts, I just think Jiri gets hit too much.

Terrance McKinney, UFC lightweight: Jamahal Hill, by murder. His last fight and fans are getting him amped up and I think he comes out strong and puts away Jiri early.

Jairzinho Rozenstruik, UFC heavyweight: Jamahal Hill by KO. Should be entertaining. I think he comes out with a chip on his shoulder from the last fight and gets a KO in the first.

Davey Grant, UFC bantamweight: Jiri. I think he can KO Hill but that fight could be the first to land. It should be a fun fight for the fans because I don’t see it going the distance.

Max Griffin, UFC welterweight: I got Jiri, I think he can KO Hill. Hill is there to be hit, and Jiri is a guy who will go into the fire with him. I think he can catch Hil in the first or second round.

Miles Johns, UFC bantamweight: I’m going with Jamahal Hill by KO. I think Jiri gets hit too much as he leaves his hands down and Hill will make him pay.

