UFC 311 weigh-in results: Islam Makhachev clocks in, Arman Tsarukyan injured

By Fernando Quiles - January 17, 2025

UPDATE: The UFC 311 weigh-ins have ended and during the scale measurements, it was announced that Arman Tsarukyan has been replaced in the main event by Renato Moicano due to injury.

Islam Makhachev

The UFC 311 weigh-ins are underway.

The Intuit Dome in Inglewood, CA will be the site of the UFC’s first pay-per-view event of 2025. Featured in the headliner will be the reigning UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev defending his gold against Arman Tsarukyan in a rematch. Their 2019 encounter was a grappler’s delight, but how will the second encounter play out?

That won’t be the only title fight on the card, as Merab Dvalishvili will put his bantamweight gold at stake against Umar Nurmagomedov in the co-main event.

Before any of the fights can be made official, all 28 fighters must first tip the scales.

UFC 311 Weigh-in Results: Makhachev vs. Tsarukyan

The fighters in the co-headlining title fight have already weighed in. Merab Dvalishvili clocked in at 134 pounds, while Umar Nurmagomedov’s weight was 135 pounds. One-half of the main event, Islam Makhachev, weighed in at 154.5 pounds. Arman Tsarukyan has yet to tip the scales, but we’ll update you with his weight as the weigh-ins continue.

Jiri Prochazka and Jamahal Hill had no issues on the scale ahead of their pivotal light heavyweight clash. Prochazka clocked in at 204,5 pounds, while Hill hit the 205.5 pound mark.

Keep refreshing this page for the latest UFC 311 weigh-in updates. Also, be sure to visit the BJPenn.com homepage on fight night for live UFC 311 results and video highlights.

Main Card (ESPN+ PPV, 10 p.m. ET)

  • Islam Makhachev (154.5) vs. Arman Tsarukyan*
  • Merab Dvalishvili (134) vs. Umar Nurmagomedov (135)
  • Jiri Prochazka (204.5) vs. Jamahal Hill (205.5)
  • Beneil Dariush (155) vs. Renato Moicano (155)
  • Kevin Holland (183.5) vs. Reinier de Ridder (184.5)

Prelims (FX/ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET)

  • Payton Talbott (135.5) vs. Raoni Barcelos (135.5)
  • Jailton Almeida (235) vs. Serghei Spivac (233)
  • Bogdan Guskov (205.5) vs. Billy Elekana (200)
  • Grant Dawson (156) vs. Diego Ferreira (156)

Prelims (FX/ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET)

  • Zachary Reese (185.5) vs. Azamat Bekoev (185.5)
  • Karol Rosa (135.5) vs. Ailin Perez (135)
  • Rinya Nakamura (135.5) vs. Muin Gafurov (136)
  • Ricky Turcios (136) vs. Bernardo Sopai (135)
  • Tagir Ulanbekov (125.5) vs. Clayton Carpenter (125.5)

*- Arman Tsarukyan is injured and he did not weigh in.

Arman Tsarukyan Islam Makhachev Merab Dvalishvili UFC Umar Nurmagomedov

