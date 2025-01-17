UFC 311 weigh-in results: Islam Makhachev clocks in, Arman Tsarukyan injured

UPDATE: The UFC 311 weigh-ins have ended and during the scale measurements, it was announced that Arman Tsarukyan has been replaced in the main event by Renato Moicano due to injury.

The UFC 311 weigh-ins are underway.

The Intuit Dome in Inglewood, CA will be the site of the UFC’s first pay-per-view event of 2025. Featured in the headliner will be the reigning UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev defending his gold against Arman Tsarukyan in a rematch. Their 2019 encounter was a grappler’s delight, but how will the second encounter play out?

That won’t be the only title fight on the card, as Merab Dvalishvili will put his bantamweight gold at stake against Umar Nurmagomedov in the co-main event.

Before any of the fights can be made official, all 28 fighters must first tip the scales.

