UFC 311 | Pro fighters make their picks for Islam Makhachev vs Arman Tsarukyan 2 title fight
In the main event of UFC 311, the lightweight title is on the line as Islam Makhachev takes on Arman Tsarukyan. Heading into the fight, Makhachev is a sizeable -400 favorite while the challenger is a +285 underdog on FanDuel.
Ahead of the scrap, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro-fighters to get their predictions for the fight. The pros believe Makhachev will beat Tsarukyan again to remain the UFC’s lightweight champ after UFC 311. However, all the pros believe it should be a very competitive fight as they feel like these are the two best lightweights.
BJPENN.con Fighter Picks Islam Makhachev vs Arman Tsarukyan:
Diego Ferreira, UFC lightweight: I am going with Islam Makhachev. He is going to come in with a full camp and get the win over Arman again, I think he could submit him too. I think the later the fight goes the better for Islam as he can wear on Arman which will help him get the sub.
Terrance McKinney, UFC lightweight: I got Islam Makhachev. I think he will be able to win the scrambles and his striking has grown tremendously. He also has more power than Arman and I think he gets the finish in the fourth.
Jairzinho Rozenstruik, UFC heavyweight: That is a good fight, but I am going with Arman. He’s my teammate and has looked great in training. I think he shocks the world and becomes the champ.
Davey Grant, UFC bantamweight: I think it’s a close fight. They are both better and I actually think Arman can pull off the upset. It’s gonna go the distance.
Miles Johns, UFC bantamweight: I’m going with Islam. I think Arman will have some success, but Islam will get a decision.
Adrian Yanez, UFC bantamweight: I think Islam Makhachev. It will be a super close fight, and I think he will edge out a decision.
Fighters picking Islam Makhachev: Diego Ferreira, Terrance McKinney, Miles Johns, Adrian Yanez
Fighters picking Arman Tsarukyan: Jairzinho Rozenstruik, Davey Grant
