UFC 311 | Pro fighters make their picks for Islam Makhachev vs Arman Tsarukyan 2 title fight

By Cole Shelton - January 15, 2025

In the main event of UFC 311, the lightweight title is on the line as Islam Makhachev takes on Arman Tsarukyan. Heading into the fight, Makhachev is a sizeable -400 favorite while the challenger is a +285 underdog on FanDuel.

Islam Makhachev, Arman Tsarukyan

Ahead of the scrap, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro-fighters to get their predictions for the fight. The pros believe Makhachev will beat Tsarukyan again to remain the UFC’s lightweight champ after UFC 311. However, all the pros believe it should be a very competitive fight as they feel like these are the two best lightweights.

BJPENN.con Fighter Picks Islam Makhachev vs Arman Tsarukyan:

Diego Ferreira, UFC lightweight: I am going with Islam Makhachev. He is going to come in with a full camp and get the win over Arman again, I think he could submit him too. I think the later the fight goes the better for Islam as he can wear on Arman which will help him get the sub.

Terrance McKinney, UFC lightweight: I got Islam Makhachev. I think he will be able to win the scrambles and his striking has grown tremendously. He also has more power than Arman and I think he gets the finish in the fourth.

Jairzinho Rozenstruik, UFC heavyweight: That is a good fight, but I am going with Arman. He’s my teammate and has looked great in training. I think he shocks the world and becomes the champ.

Davey Grant, UFC bantamweight: I think it’s a close fight. They are both better and I actually think Arman can pull off the upset. It’s gonna go the distance.

Miles Johns, UFC bantamweight: I’m going with Islam. I think Arman will have some success, but Islam will get a decision.

Adrian Yanez, UFC bantamweight: I think Islam Makhachev. It will be a super close fight, and I think he will edge out a decision.

***

Fighters picking Islam Makhachev: Diego Ferreira, Terrance McKinney, Miles Johns, Adrian Yanez

Fighters picking Arman Tsarukyan: Jairzinho Rozenstruik, Davey Grant

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Arman Tsarukyan Islam Makhachev UFC

Related

Merab Dvalishvili, Umar Nurmagomedov

UFC 311 | Pro fighters make their picks for Merab Dvalishvili vs Umar Nurmagomedov title fight

Cole Shelton - January 15, 2025
Kevin Holland
Reinier de Ridder

Kevin Holland vows to expose the quit in Reinier de Ridder at UFC 311: "He fades and gives it away"

Cole Shelton - January 15, 2025

Kevin Holland believes Reinier de Ridder quits when the going gets tough and he plans to prove that at UFC 311.

Holly Holm
UFC

Holly Holm confirms plans to continue fighting after shocking UFC release: "In a perfect world I'd do both sports"

Josh Evanoff - January 15, 2025

Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Holly Holm is excited for the future.

Jamahal Hill, Alex Pereira
Jamahal Hill

Jamahal Hill expects rematch with Alex Pereira with potential UFC 311 win: "I'm not going backwards"

Josh Evanoff - January 15, 2025

Former UFC light-heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill believes a rematch with Alex Pereira is on the horizon.

Patricio Pitbull
UFC

Patricio Pitbull reveals who he wants next ahead of possible UFC signing: "I want that belt!"

Josh Evanoff - January 15, 2025

Former Bellator featherweight champion Patricio Pitbull knows who he wants in his UFC debut.

Conor McGregor, Dana White

Dana White shoots down rumors of Conor McGregor boxing Logan Paul or KSI

Cole Shelton - January 15, 2025
Arman Tsarukyan Michael Bisping
Michael Bisping

Michael Bisping reveals biggest concern for Arman Tsarukyan ahead of UFC 311 rematch with Islam Makhachev

Fernando Quiles - January 15, 2025

Ahead of UFC 311, Michael Bisping has a major concern for Arman Tsarukyan.

Dana White Khabib Nurmagomedov
Khabib Nurmagomedov

Dana White's hilarious reaction to Khabib Nurmagomedov's flight incident prior to UFC 311: 'He's flying on that piece of sh*t airline'

Fernando Quiles - January 15, 2025

Dana White has responded to the Khabib Nurmagomedov flight incident exactly how you’d expect him to.

Arman Tsarukyan, UFC, Islam Makhachev, UFC 311, MMA
Islam Makhachev

UFC 311: Arman Tsarukyan has developed a "new technique" for Islam Makhachev fight

BJ Penn Staff - January 15, 2025

Arman Tsarukyan has something special prepared for Islam Makhachev at UFC 311.

Dana White
UFC

Dana White confirms status of UFC 311 amid Los Angeles wildfires

Fernando Quiles - January 15, 2025

UFC 311 is scheduled to take place in Los Angeles this weekend, and Dana White says everything is going according to plan.