UFC 311 | Pro fighters make their picks for Islam Makhachev vs Arman Tsarukyan 2 title fight

BJPENN.con Fighter Picks Islam Makhachev vs Arman Tsarukyan:

Diego Ferreira, UFC lightweight: I am going with Islam Makhachev. He is going to come in with a full camp and get the win over Arman again, I think he could submit him too. I think the later the fight goes the better for Islam as he can wear on Arman which will help him get the sub.

Terrance McKinney, UFC lightweight: I got Islam Makhachev. I think he will be able to win the scrambles and his striking has grown tremendously. He also has more power than Arman and I think he gets the finish in the fourth.

Jairzinho Rozenstruik, UFC heavyweight: That is a good fight, but I am going with Arman. He’s my teammate and has looked great in training. I think he shocks the world and becomes the champ.

Davey Grant, UFC bantamweight: I think it’s a close fight. They are both better and I actually think Arman can pull off the upset. It’s gonna go the distance.

Miles Johns, UFC bantamweight: I’m going with Islam. I think Arman will have some success, but Islam will get a decision.

Adrian Yanez, UFC bantamweight: I think Islam Makhachev. It will be a super close fight, and I think he will edge out a decision.

***

Fighters picking Islam Makhachev: Diego Ferreira, Terrance McKinney, Miles Johns, Adrian Yanez

Fighters picking Arman Tsarukyan: Jairzinho Rozenstruik, Davey Grant