Diego Ferreira expecting a “scrap” against Grant Dawson at UFC 311: “Look for the finish”

By Cole Shelton - January 14, 2025

Diego Ferreira is looking to remind the lightweight division that he’s still a legit contender.

Diego Ferreira

Ferreira is coming off a comeback win over Mateusz Rebecki in May. After the victory, the hope for Ferreira was to fight again before the year was up, but that didn’t happen after the UFC couldn’t find him a fight.

“I was, it was one of those things, I was trying to get back as soon as I could,” Ferreira said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “I took like two weeks’ rest after my last fight, I was expecting to get back soon. But, the UFC was trying to get a fight, I called out some guys but nobody accepted. It’s now like 8-9 months without fighting. I’m happy, but my time is ticking, but I’m happy to be on a great card.”

Although Diego Ferreira didn’t get another fight in 2024, he will fight in early 2025 at UFC 311 against Grant Dawson. Although it isn’t the ranked opponent the Brazilian wanted, he knows it will be a challenging fight.

“Our fighting skills are pretty similar. He likes to take the fight to the ground, and I’m expecting that,” Ferreira said. “I’m expecting him to rush in and try for the takedowns. I’m really trying to grapple more, I want a submission. Grant Dawson is a good challenge, it will really push me to really train as hard as I can.”

Diego Ferreira expecting to finish Grant Dawson at UFC 311

Entering UFC 311, which will be Diego Ferreira’s 40th birthday, the Brazilian is a big underdog. Yet, he is confident he has all the tools to beat Grant Dawson and thinks he can finish him.

“It will be a scrap. I think they will try for a similar game plan to what Gamrot did to me,” Ferreira said. “I need to get on top positions and ground and pound from there and look for the submission. But, I can also stay on my feet and look for the TKO. Just look for the finish as soon as I can.”

If Ferreria does finish Dawson at UFC 311, he expects to fight a ranked opponent next, as he is chasing one last run at the belt.

“I think it will put me back on the rankings. We have been working on getting back into the rankings. I want a taste at the belt, and I’m going to put everything I can into the last two, three years left in my career,” Ferreira said.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Diego Ferreira UFC

