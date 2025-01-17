Umar Nurmagomedov says he doesn’t feel pressure regarding family legacy
UFC star Umar Nurmagomedov has said that he doesn’t feel pressure when it comes to living up to his family’s incredible legacy.
This weekend, Umar Nurmagomedov will challenge for the UFC bantamweight championship. He’ll do so against Merab Dvalishvili, the reigning world champion who captured the belt last year from Sean O’Malley.
As we know, Nurmagomedov is unbeaten in mixed martial arts – as was the case with Khabib during his legendary run. Many believe that this family could wind up going down in history as the greatest MMA dynasty of all time, and it’s getting pretty hard to argue against that.
However, during his pre-fight media scrum, Umar Nurmagomedov made it crystal clear that he doesn’t feel any kind of pressure.
Nurmagomedov doesn’t feel family pressure
“I’m here long time, I’m with them, and we know who we are,” Nurmagomedov said Wednesday at UFC 311 media day. “We know how we’re ready. I don’t feel pressure.”
“It’s going to be good legacy for us,” Nurmagomedov said. “When we will become older, we’re going to tell our kids do you know your father was fighting for the title? Our team was great. It’s awesome. I think we’re going to be – our family, our team, going to be like Gracie. Everybody will know what we did in MMA.”
Whether he wins or loses, Umar Nurmagomedov will continue to be a problem for this division for a long time to come.
Do you believe Umar Nurmagomedov will defeat Merab Dvalishvili and claim the belt on Saturday? How much does he need to do in order to even get close to Khabib’s level of success in the sport? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!
