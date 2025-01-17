Umar Nurmagomedov says he doesn’t feel pressure regarding family legacy

UFC star Umar Nurmagomedov has said that he doesn’t feel pressure when it comes to living up to his family’s incredible legacy.

This weekend, Umar Nurmagomedov will challenge for the UFC bantamweight championship. He’ll do so against Merab Dvalishvili, the reigning world champion who captured the belt last year from Sean O’Malley.

RELATED: Umar Nurmagomedov explains key holes in Merab Dvalishvili’s game ahead of UFC 311: ‘I can’t lose to him’

As we know, Nurmagomedov is unbeaten in mixed martial arts – as was the case with Khabib during his legendary run. Many believe that this family could wind up going down in history as the greatest MMA dynasty of all time, and it’s getting pretty hard to argue against that.

However, during his pre-fight media scrum, Umar Nurmagomedov made it crystal clear that he doesn’t feel any kind of pressure.