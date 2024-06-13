REPORT | Jamahal Hill vs. Carlos Ulberg now in danger for UFC 303, replacement fight being sought

It seems that UFC 303 is now in danger of losing its co-main event in the form of Jamahal Hill vs. Carlos Ulberg.

In case some fans haven’t heard, the UFC 303 card is currently falling apart. The long-awaited main event between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler appears to be off as of now. While that’s far from official, reporting from Ariel Helwani has confirmed that the promotion is currently seeking replacements for ‘The Notorious’.

As of now, there is no confirmation on what the main event of UFC 303 will be. However, it seems that the company is hard at work at replacing not only one but two fights. As reported by Ariel Helwani, the co-main event between Jamahal Hill and Carlos Ulberg is in danger now as well. ‘Black Jag’ famously took the fight on short notice, after Khalil Rountree failed a drug test last month.

However, it seems that Carlos Ulberg might not get the chance to fight Jamahal Hill. According to the reporting from Helwani, that light-heavyweight bout will likely need a replacement. In the event that they do find a replacement, the bout will likely be bumped down from the co-main event. However, there is some good news.

In addition to working on a new main for 303, I’m told UFC is also looking at a new co-main for that card. The current co-main – Hill x Ulberg – might need a replacement now too, and if so it could get bumped down. One new fight that has been discussed – not for the main – is… — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) June 13, 2024

UFC 303 co-main event between Jamahal Hill and Carlos Ulberg reportedly in danger

One fight that has been discussed for UFC 303 is a short-notice bout between Brian Ortega and Diego Lopes. It’s currently unknown if that featherweight contest would replace Jamahal Hill vs. Carlos Ulberg as the co-main event. Nonetheless, the fight is an absolutely fantastic one.

‘T-City’ is fresh off a third-round submission victory over Yair Rodriguez in February. That win was Brian Ortega’s first, since a unanimous decision victory over The Korean Zombie in 2020. Still a top-five fighter down at 145 pounds, the 33-year-old is currently on the hunt for his third UFC title shot.

Meanwhile, Diego Lopes has quickly become one of the most exciting fighters at featherweight. While the Brazilian suffered a unanimous decision loss in his UFC debut, he’s rattled three straight wins since then. Lopes was last seen at UFC 300 in April, scoring a knockout win over Sodiq Yusuff.

What do you make of this UFC 303 news? Who do you want to see replace Jamahal Hill vs. Carlos Ulberg if that bout won’t proceed?