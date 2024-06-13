PHOTO | Khamzat Chimaev hospitalized just hours after reported withdrawal from UFC Saudi Arabia

Khamzat Chimaev is suffering a medical emergency that has forced him to withdraw from his scheduled UFC Saudi Arabia headliner.

It was reported on Thursday that Chimaev, who is unbeaten in his UFC tenure, has withdrawn from his upcoming June 22 clash against Robert Whitaker. As of this writing, the exact reason for his withdrawal hasn’t been made public.

Whittaker is reportedly set to face short-notice replacement Ikram Aliskerov, a former opponent of Chimaev’s, in the UFC Saudi Arabia main event.

But, it appears we might be on the right path to an answer after a member of Chimaev’s inner circle posted the following Instagram story, which appears to show him in a hospital bed.