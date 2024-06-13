PHOTO | Khamzat Chimaev hospitalized just hours after reported withdrawal from UFC Saudi Arabia

By Curtis Calhoun - June 13, 2024

Khamzat Chimaev is suffering a medical emergency that has forced him to withdraw from his scheduled UFC Saudi Arabia headliner.

Khamzat Chimaev

It was reported on Thursday that Chimaev, who is unbeaten in his UFC tenure, has withdrawn from his upcoming June 22 clash against Robert Whitaker. As of this writing, the exact reason for his withdrawal hasn’t been made public.

Whittaker is reportedly set to face short-notice replacement Ikram Aliskerov, a former opponent of Chimaev’s, in the UFC Saudi Arabia main event.

But, it appears we might be on the right path to an answer after a member of Chimaev’s inner circle posted the following Instagram story, which appears to show him in a hospital bed.

Khamzat Chimaev in the hospital after undisclosed medical emergency

(Screenshotted by @Full_Violence on X)

Chimaev has a checkered medical history after his initial, quick ascent into UFC stardom. He suffered from a severe bout of COVID-19 that nearly killed him, and forced him to postpone his career for months.

Chimaev hasn’t fought since a win over former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman by majority decision at UFC 294. He is 2-0 in his middleweight tenure after making the full-time move from 170lbs.

Chimaev’s rise to fame began during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. At one point, he won three fights in two months, including his wins in back-to-back weeks over John Phillips and Rhys McKee.

Chimaev’s botched weight cut ahead of UFC 279 was the beginning of his recent career speed bumps. After he was originally supposed to face Nate Diaz in the main event, his weight miss moved him down to the co-main event and a short-notice bout against Kevin Holland.

Chimaev has earned wins over the likes of Gilbert Burns, Li Jingliang, and Usman during his promotional tenure. It was once thought inevitable that he would fight for a UFC title, but this recent medical scare puts some doubt on that argument.

We’ll continue to update you on Chimaev’s condition as this story unfolds.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Khamzat Chimaev UFC

Related

Jamahal Hill

REPORT | Jamahal Hill vs. Carlos Ulberg now in danger for UFC 303, replacement fight being sought

Josh Evanoff - June 13, 2024
Dominick Reyes
UFC

UFC Louisville payouts disclosed, Dominick Reyes banks big

Curtis Calhoun - June 13, 2024

An inside look into how the UFC pays Dominick Reyes and other fighters was made available after a memorable card on Saturday in Louisville.

Boston Celtics, Alex Pereira
UFC

Boston Celtics inspired by Alex Pereira's UFC 300 win in NBA Championship quest

Curtis Calhoun - June 13, 2024

The Boston Celtics are one win away from an NBA Championship and UFC light heavyweight titleholder Alex Pereira helped inspire their torrid postseason run.

Jake Paul, Sean O'Malley
Sean O'Malley

WATCH | Sean O'Malley faces off with Jake Paul following UFC 303 fight talks

Josh Evanoff - June 13, 2024

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley recently met up with Jake Paul after agreeing to fight.

Rafael dos Anjos and Islam Makhachev
Rafael dos Anjos

Rafael dos Anjos explains why Islam Makhachev can't be the No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter in the UFC

Cole Shelton - June 13, 2024

Former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos doesn’t think Islam Makhachev should be the No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter in the UFC.

Khamzat Chimaev, Gilbert Burns

Robert Whittaker’s coach says Gilbert Burns provided the blueprint on how to beat Khamzat Chimaev

Susan Cox - June 13, 2024
Darren Till
Darren Till

Darren Till vents frustration after boxing debut gets pushed back to November: “I’ve been in the gym 18 months now”

Susan Cox - June 13, 2024

Darren Till is venting his frustration after his boxing debut gets pushed back to November.

Chael Sonnen, Conor McGregor, UFC
Conor McGregor

Chael Sonnen believes potential UFC 303 fight cancellation would result in Conor McGregor’s retirement

Susan Cox - June 13, 2024

Chael Sonnen believes that the potential UFC 303 fight cancellation would result in Conor McGregor’s retirement.

Khamzat Chimaev
Robert Whittaker

REPORT | Khamzat Chimaev withdraws from UFC Saudi Arabia main event vs. Robert Whittaker

Curtis Calhoun - June 13, 2024

UFC middleweight contender Khamzat Chimaev has reportedly pulled out of his scheduled five-rounder with Robert Whittaker in Saudi Arabia.

Leon Edwards, Islam Makhachev
Leon Edwards

Sean O’Malley weighs in on a potential super fight between Leon Edwards and Islam Makhachev: “155 to 170 is a big jump”

Harry Kettle - June 13, 2024

Sean O’Malley and his head coach Tim Welch have given their thoughts on a Leon Edwards vs Islam Makhachev superfight.