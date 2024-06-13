UFC Louisville payouts disclosed, Dominick Reyes banks big

By Curtis Calhoun - June 13, 2024

An inside look into how the UFC pays Dominick Reyes and other fighters was made available after a memorable card on Saturday in Louisville.

Dominick Reyes

UFC Louisville featured come-from-behind wins, wild knockouts, and more highlights last Saturday. The main event delivered between Jared Cannonier and Nassourdine Imavov before it was controversially stopped in Imavov’s favor late in the fight.

Most of the UFC’s events don’t get their fighter payouts publicized. But, certain state athletic commissions disclose payouts and other financial information.

Dominick Reyes made six figures for UFC Louisville knockout

Check out the full UFC Louisville payouts below as disclosed by the Kentucky Boxing and Wrestling Commission.

  • Nassourdine Imavov: $126,000
  • Jared Cannonier: $165,000
  • Dominick Reyes: $250,000
  • Dustin Jacoby: $100,000
  • Raul Rosas Jr.: $80,000
  • Ricky Turcios: $28,000
  • Brunno Ferreira: $60,000
  • Dustin Stoltzfus: $28,000
  • Zachary Reese: $20,000
  • Julian Marquez: $50,000
  • Puna Soriano: $100,000
  • Miguel Baeza: $32,000
  • Ludovit Klein: $86,000
  • Thiago Moises: $58,000
  • Carlos Prates: $24,000
  • Charles Radtke: $15,000
  • Brad Katona: $84,000
  • Jesse Butler: $12,000
  • Montana De La Rosa: $120,000
  • Andrea Lee: $70,000
  • Daniel Marcos: $48,000
  • John Castaneda: $30,000
  • Denise Gomes: $50,000
  • Eduarda Moura: $12,000
  • Taylor Lapilus: $28,000
  • Cody Stamann: $78,000
  • Puja Tomar: $20,000
  • Rayanne Dos Santos: $12,000

 

The $50,000 post-fight performance bonuses went to Raul Rosas Jr., Brunno Ferreira, Zach Reese, and Carlos Prates. All four fighters brutally finished their matchups.

Reyes snapped a four-fight losing streak at UFC Louisville against Dustin Jacoby. Before the win over Jacoby, he lost recent fights to Jon Jones, Ryan Spann, and Jiří Procházka.

The Cannonier vs. Imavov headliner ended in a controversial stoppage by TKO. Cannonier has since protested the fight, claiming the stoppage was too early as he was actively defending himself.

The June 8 event was the UFC’s first card in Louisville since 2011. That card was headlined by a prime Diego Sanchez against Martin Kampmann.

It was a profitable night for some of UFC Louisville’s biggest stars, including Reyes and Imavov. The state’s athletic commission offered a rare look into what current fighter pay looks like in the UFC.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

dominick reyes UFC

Related

Boston Celtics, Alex Pereira

Boston Celtics inspired by Alex Pereira's UFC 300 win in NBA Championship quest

Curtis Calhoun - June 13, 2024
Jake Paul, Sean O'Malley
Sean O'Malley

WATCH | Sean O'Malley faces off with Jake Paul following UFC 303 fight talks

Josh Evanoff - June 13, 2024

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley recently met up with Jake Paul after agreeing to fight.

Rafael dos Anjos and Islam Makhachev
Rafael dos Anjos

Rafael dos Anjos explains why Islam Makhachev can't be the No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter in the UFC

Cole Shelton - June 13, 2024

Former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos doesn’t think Islam Makhachev should be the No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter in the UFC.

Khamzat Chimaev, Gilbert Burns
Robert Whittaker

Robert Whittaker’s coach says Gilbert Burns provided the blueprint on how to beat Khamzat Chimaev

Susan Cox - June 13, 2024

Robert Whittaker’s coach is saying Gilbert Burns provided the blueprint on how to beat Khamzat Chimaev.

Darren Till
Darren Till

Darren Till vents frustration after boxing debut gets pushed back to November: “I’ve been in the gym 18 months now”

Susan Cox - June 13, 2024

Darren Till is venting his frustration after his boxing debut gets pushed back to November.

Chael Sonnen, Conor McGregor, UFC

Chael Sonnen believes potential UFC 303 fight cancellation would result in Conor McGregor’s retirement

Susan Cox - June 13, 2024
Khamzat Chimaev
Robert Whittaker

REPORT | Khamzat Chimaev withdraws from UFC Saudi Arabia main event vs. Robert Whittaker

Curtis Calhoun - June 13, 2024

UFC middleweight contender Khamzat Chimaev has reportedly pulled out of his scheduled five-rounder with Robert Whittaker in Saudi Arabia.

Leon Edwards, Islam Makhachev
Leon Edwards

Sean O’Malley weighs in on a potential super fight between Leon Edwards and Islam Makhachev: “155 to 170 is a big jump”

Harry Kettle - June 13, 2024

Sean O’Malley and his head coach Tim Welch have given their thoughts on a Leon Edwards vs Islam Makhachev superfight.

Belal Muhammad
Leon Edwards

Belal Muhammad says Leon Edwards is in for a “rude awakening” at UFC 304: “I'm gonna knock out Leon”

Harry Kettle - June 13, 2024

UFC contender Belal Muhammad has made a bold prediction for his upcoming title showdown with Leon Edwards.

Jake Paul
Professional Fighters League (PFL)

Jake Paul accepts Sean O’Malley’s offer to “save” UFC 303: “PFL vs UFC June 29th”

Harry Kettle - June 13, 2024

Jake Paul has accepted Sean O’Malley’s offer to “save” UFC 303 by taking on the UFC bantamweight champion.