UFC Louisville payouts disclosed, Dominick Reyes banks big

An inside look into how the UFC pays Dominick Reyes and other fighters was made available after a memorable card on Saturday in Louisville. UFC Louisville featured come-from-behind wins, wild knockouts, and more highlights last Saturday. The main event delivered between Jared Cannonier and Nassourdine Imavov before it was controversially stopped in Imavov’s favor late in the fight. Most of the UFC’s events don’t get their fighter payouts publicized. But, certain state athletic commissions disclose payouts and other financial information.

Dominick Reyes made six figures for UFC Louisville knockout

Check out the full UFC Louisville payouts below as disclosed by the Kentucky Boxing and Wrestling Commission.

Nassourdine Imavov: $126,000

Jared Cannonier: $165,000

Dominick Reyes: $250,000

Dustin Jacoby: $100,000

Raul Rosas Jr.: $80,000

Ricky Turcios: $28,000

Brunno Ferreira: $60,000

Dustin Stoltzfus: $28,000

Zachary Reese: $20,000

Julian Marquez: $50,000

Puna Soriano: $100,000

Miguel Baeza: $32,000

Ludovit Klein: $86,000

Thiago Moises: $58,000

Carlos Prates: $24,000

Charles Radtke: $15,000

Brad Katona: $84,000

Jesse Butler: $12,000

Montana De La Rosa: $120,000

Andrea Lee: $70,000

Daniel Marcos: $48,000

John Castaneda: $30,000

Denise Gomes: $50,000

Eduarda Moura: $12,000

Taylor Lapilus: $28,000

Cody Stamann: $78,000

Puja Tomar: $20,000

Rayanne Dos Santos: $12,000

The $50,000 post-fight performance bonuses went to Raul Rosas Jr., Brunno Ferreira, Zach Reese, and Carlos Prates. All four fighters brutally finished their matchups.

Reyes snapped a four-fight losing streak at UFC Louisville against Dustin Jacoby. Before the win over Jacoby, he lost recent fights to Jon Jones, Ryan Spann, and Jiří Procházka.

The Cannonier vs. Imavov headliner ended in a controversial stoppage by TKO. Cannonier has since protested the fight, claiming the stoppage was too early as he was actively defending himself.

The June 8 event was the UFC’s first card in Louisville since 2011. That card was headlined by a prime Diego Sanchez against Martin Kampmann.

It was a profitable night for some of UFC Louisville’s biggest stars, including Reyes and Imavov. The state’s athletic commission offered a rare look into what current fighter pay looks like in the UFC.