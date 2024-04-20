Jamahal Hill set to return against Khalil Rountree Jr. at UFC 303

Jamahal Hill will be making a quick turnaround as he has been booked to fight Khalil Rountree Jr. at UFC 303 on June 29.

Hill (12-2 MMA) is of course coming off a first-round KO loss to Alex Pereira in his bid to reclaim the promotion‘s light heavyweight title in the main event of UFC 300 (see that here). That setback had marked Jamahal’s first fight since January of 2023, where he defeated Glover Teixeira to claim the vacant light heavyweight title at UFC 283. Jamahal Hill had earned that title opportunity after scoring three consecutive knockouts over Jimmy Crute, Johnny Walker and Thiago Santos.

Meanwhile, Khalil Rountree Jr. (13-5 MMA) will enter UFC 303 sporting a five-fight win streak, his latest being a TKO victory over Anthony Smith in December of last year (see that here). ‘The War Horse’ has earned four of his past five wins by KO/TKO and is now set for the biggest test of his career against ‘Sweet Dreams’.

With the addition of Jamahal Hill vs. Khalil Rountree Jr., the current UFC 303 fight card looks as follows:

Welterweight – Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler

Featherweight – Cub Swanson vs Andre Fili

Strawweight – Michelle Waterson-Gomez vs Gillian Robertson

Flyweight – Carlos Hernandez vs Rei Tsuruya

Middleweight – Joe Pyfer vs Marc-Andre Barriault

Light heavyweight – Jamahal Hill vs Khalil Rountree Jr.

The Hill vs. Rountree Jr. will most certainly receive a main card placement on the June 29th pay-per-view.

The event itself will take place live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Headlining the card will be a welterweight bout featuring former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor taking on former Bellator lightweight champion Michael Chandler.

Who do you think will emerge victorious when Jamahal Hill and Khalil Rountree Jr. clash at UFC 303?