Deiveson Figueiredo calls for ‘dream fight’ against former UFC champ after UFC 300 win

Former UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo wants to add a former bantamweight titleholder to his desired path to a title shot.

Figueiredo defeated former UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt to kick off UFC 300 last Saturday in Las Vegas. He is now 2-0 in his UFC bantamweight tenure after defeating Rob Font in December by unanimous decision.

Figueiredo is looking to reclaim championship form after opting to make the full-time move to bantamweight last year. He lost to Brandon Moreno in their flyweight title tetralogy at UFC 283 before making the move up a division.

Figueiredo has significant aspirations for his bantamweight tenure and aims to check off another former titleholder off of his list in pursuit of UFC gold.