UFC Vegas 83 Results: Khalil Roundtree Jr. stops Anthony Smith (Video)

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vegas 83 results, including the co-main event between Anthony Smith and Khalil Roundtree Jr.

Smith (37-18 MMA) was last seen in action at August’s UFC Singapore event, where he earned a split decision win over Ryan Spann. That victory snapped a two-fight losing skid for ‘Lionheart’, as the 35-year-old veteran had previously suffered setbacks to Johnny Walker and Magomed Ankalaev.

Meanwhile, Khalil Rountree Jr. (12-5 MMA) will enter tonight’s co-headliner sporting a four-fight winning streak, his latest being a first-round knockout victory over Chris Daukaus this past August. Prior to that, ‘The War Horse’ was coming off wins over Dustin Jacoby, Karl Roberson and Modestas Bukauskas.

Round one of the UFC Vegas 83 co-main event begins and Anthony Smith comes forward with early pressure. He paws with his jab. Rountree Jr. returns fire with a straight left. Khalil circles along the fence. ‘Lionheart’ tags him with a hard body kick. Rountree Jr. answers with one of his own. Smith with a lead right. The fighters clinch along the fence. Khalil Rountree Jr. pushes the former title challenger up against the cage and lands a pair of knees. The fighters break and Khalil lands a nice combination. Anthony Smith returns fire with a body kick and then a weak low kick. ‘The War Horse’ continues to work his straight left up the middle. Both fighters land jabs in the pocket. Rountree Jr. with a heavy low kick. He connects with another good left. Smith is busted up now. One minute remains and Smith connects with a good right. Khalil with a nice body kick and then another left hand. Smith doubles up on his jab. Khalil Rountree Jr. with a huge left hand that appears to stun ‘Lionheart’. We go to round two.

Round two of the UFC Vegas 83 co-main event begins and Khalil Rountree Jr. lands a hard kick to the body. Anthony Smith dives in for a takedown but he can’t get it. ‘The War Horse’ pushes him against the cage. They separate and both men land good shots on the break. A big right from Rountree Jr., which appears to wobble Smith. ‘Lionheart’ dives on a takedown, but it is not there. Good jabs from Khalil. He lands a nice counter right. Good shots by both fighters in the pocket. Anthony Smith lands a front kick to the body. Rountree Jr. returns fire with a right hand. He goes upstairs with a head kick, but it is blocked. Smith appears happy to stand and trade. He lands a low kick. Khalil Rountree Jr. with a nice left hand and then another. Anthony Smith goes upstairs with a high kick. He follows that up with a nice straight right up the middle. Khalil swings a misses with a blistering right hook. The horn sounds to end round two.

The third and final round of the UFC Vegas 83 co-main event begins and ‘The War Horse’ lands a good kick to the body. Anthony Smith presses forward but eats a pair of body shots. Khalil Rountree Jr. with an uppercut and then a left. Smith crashes to the floor and this one is all over! WOW!

Official UFC Vegas 83 Results: Khalil Rountree Jr. def. Anthony Smith via TKO in Round 3

Who would you like to see Rountree Jr. fight next following his TKO victory over Smith this evening in Sin City?