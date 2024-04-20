VIDEO: Dana White takes on ‘MMA experts’ over pre-UFC 300 disappointment and critiques

UFC president Dana White didn’t let some of his biggest critics go unaddressed after a successful night of business at UFC 300.

UFC 300 was arguably one of the greatest cards in promotional history. The stacked event from top-to-bottom featured a slew of current and former UFC champions from the first fight of the night, to the headliner.

The BMF title fight between Max Holloway and Justin Gaethje, in particular, delivered and surpassed lofty expectations. Holloway knocked out Gaethje with one second left in the fifth round to become the new BMF titleholder.

The main event didn’t disappoint, either, as UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira finished Jamahal Hill in the first round.

Before UFC 300, many fans and pundits were disappointed in the fight lineup. Some felt that the UFC’s 300th pay-per-view event deserved more star power and a ‘wow’ factor.

After a record-breaking night at UFC 300, White used some post-event downtime to address some of UFC 300’s most vocal detractors.