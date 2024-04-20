VIDEO: Dana White takes on ‘MMA experts’ over pre-UFC 300 disappointment and critiques

By Curtis Calhoun - April 20, 2024

UFC president Dana White didn’t let some of his biggest critics go unaddressed after a successful night of business at UFC 300.

Dana White

UFC 300 was arguably one of the greatest cards in promotional history. The stacked event from top-to-bottom featured a slew of current and former UFC champions from the first fight of the night, to the headliner.

The BMF title fight between Max Holloway and Justin Gaethje, in particular, delivered and surpassed lofty expectations. Holloway knocked out Gaethje with one second left in the fifth round to become the new BMF titleholder.

The main event didn’t disappoint, either, as UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira finished Jamahal Hill in the first round.

Before UFC 300, many fans and pundits were disappointed in the fight lineup. Some felt that the UFC’s 300th pay-per-view event deserved more star power and a ‘wow’ factor.

After a record-breaking night at UFC 300, White used some post-event downtime to address some of UFC 300’s most vocal detractors.

Dana White rips UFC 300’s media detractors in video montage

Watcb White clap back at some of UFC 300’s biggest pre-event critics below.

White and the UFC are enjoying a well-deserved spring break before restarting their event slate next week. UFC flyweights Matheus Nicolau and Alex Perez headline the April 27th UFC Fight Night event in Las Vegas.

UFC 301 featured a UFC flyweight title headliner between Alexandre Pantoja and Steve Erceg in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

White and some MMA media personalities have had a contentious relationship in recent years. The UFC headman is never afraid to address his critics, as evidenced by Saturday’s UFC 300 video montage.

UFC 300 amassed a $16.5 million gate, making it the third highest-growing UFC event ever. 20,067 patrons attended the event at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, a venue record.

As White and the UFC get ready for their next slate of events, he’s happy to prove some media members wrong as 2024 moves along.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Dana White UFC UFC 300

Related

Jamahal Hill, Khalil Rountree Jr., UFC 303, UFC

Jamahal Hill set to return against Khalil Rountree Jr. at UFC 303

Chris Taylor - April 20, 2024
Deiveson Figueiredo
Dominick Cruz

Deiveson Figueiredo calls for 'dream fight' against former UFC champ after UFC 300 win

Curtis Calhoun - April 19, 2024

Former UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo wants to add a former bantamweight titleholder to his desired path to a title shot.

Conor McGregor
Michael Chandler

Report | UFC 303: ‘McGregor vs. Chandler’ could break the promotion's gate record

Susan Cox - April 19, 2024

Sources are saying that UFC 303: McGregor vs. Chandler could indeed break the promotion’s gate record.

Maycee Barber, UFC
UFC

Video | ‘Karen’ threatens to “bust up” UFC flyweight contender Maycee Barber in California

Susan Cox - April 19, 2024

UFC flyweight contender Maycee Barber ran into a ‘Karen’ in California who threatened to “bust” her up.

Sam Alvey
UFC

Sam Alvey goes to bat for the UFC in fighter pay debate: “Most of the card gets paid way more than they're worth”

Susan Cox - April 19, 2024

Sam Alvey is going to bat for the UFC in the fighter pay debate.

Max Holloway KO Justin Gaethje UFC 300

Max Holloway names the one UFC memory that still surpasses his knockout of Justin Gaethje

Susan Cox - April 19, 2024
Sean Strickland
Paulo Costa

Michael Bisping explains why he believes Sean Strickland will have a “significant advantage” over Paulo Costa at UFC 302

Harry Kettle - April 19, 2024

Michael Bisping has explained why he believes Sean Strickland will have a big advantage over Paulo Costa at UFC 302.

Bo Nickal, Joe Rogan
Henry Cejudo

Henry Cejudo says Bo Nickal is not ready for the top 10 at middleweight: “He’s still maybe 10 fights away from possibly becoming UFC champion”

Harry Kettle - April 19, 2024

Henry Cejudo has given his thoughts on Bo Nickal’s future and how long it will take for him to climb the ranks at middleweight.

Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler TUF 31 Face-Off with Dana White.
Michael Chandler

UFC 303: ‘Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler’ Fight Card and Start Times

Harry Kettle - April 19, 2024

The countdown is on as fight fans around the globe gear up for the long-awaited return of Conor McGregor at UFC 303.

Cody Garbrandt, Dominick Cruz
Deiveson Figueiredo

TJ Dillashaw reacts to Cody Garbrandt’s submission loss to Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 300: “I hate to see a fighter lose his confidence”

Harry Kettle - April 19, 2024

TJ Dillashaw has given his thoughts on Cody Garbrandt’s submission defeat to Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 300.