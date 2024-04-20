VIDEO: Dana White takes on ‘MMA experts’ over pre-UFC 300 disappointment and critiques
UFC president Dana White didn’t let some of his biggest critics go unaddressed after a successful night of business at UFC 300.
UFC 300 was arguably one of the greatest cards in promotional history. The stacked event from top-to-bottom featured a slew of current and former UFC champions from the first fight of the night, to the headliner.
The BMF title fight between Max Holloway and Justin Gaethje, in particular, delivered and surpassed lofty expectations. Holloway knocked out Gaethje with one second left in the fifth round to become the new BMF titleholder.
The main event didn’t disappoint, either, as UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira finished Jamahal Hill in the first round.
Before UFC 300, many fans and pundits were disappointed in the fight lineup. Some felt that the UFC’s 300th pay-per-view event deserved more star power and a ‘wow’ factor.
After a record-breaking night at UFC 300, White used some post-event downtime to address some of UFC 300’s most vocal detractors.
Dana White rips UFC 300’s media detractors in video montage
Watcb White clap back at some of UFC 300’s biggest pre-event critics below.
#UFC300 😃 pic.twitter.com/2PfHx7hvDW
— danawhite (@danawhite) April 20, 2024
White and the UFC are enjoying a well-deserved spring break before restarting their event slate next week. UFC flyweights Matheus Nicolau and Alex Perez headline the April 27th UFC Fight Night event in Las Vegas.
UFC 301 featured a UFC flyweight title headliner between Alexandre Pantoja and Steve Erceg in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
White and some MMA media personalities have had a contentious relationship in recent years. The UFC headman is never afraid to address his critics, as evidenced by Saturday’s UFC 300 video montage.
UFC 300 amassed a $16.5 million gate, making it the third highest-growing UFC event ever. 20,067 patrons attended the event at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, a venue record.
As White and the UFC get ready for their next slate of events, he’s happy to prove some media members wrong as 2024 moves along.