Jamahal Hill issues statement after KO loss to Alex Pereira at UFC 300

Jamahal Hill was quick to address his first-round knockout loss to Alex Pereira in the main event of UFC 300. Hill had never lost the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship, rather he relinquished the title after suffering an Achilles injury. “Sweet Dreams” challenged Pereira for the 205-pound gold in hopes of proving that he is the true gold standard of the light heavyweight division. Hill was dropped by a left hook from “Poatan” and he couldn’t withstand the follow-up punches, so the fight was stopped. Hill may be down at the moment, but he plans to rise once again. RELATED: UFC 300 WINNER ALEX PEREIRA WAS INJURED TWO WEEKS PRIOR TO KNOCKING OUT JAMAHAL HILL, DANA WHITE REACTS

Jamahal Hill Addresses UFC 300 Loss to Alex Pereira

Things didn’t work out for Hill on fight night, but he aimed to keep his head held high in a brief video posted on his Instagram account.

“Oh well,” Hill said. “It’s the game we play, got caught. For anybody that care I’m good. I’m well, we’re still doing our thing tonight. Y’all know where we’re at. We’re over at Hakkasan, and yeah, man. We just build and come right back.”

During UFC 300 fight week, Hill gave Pereira his due for being an intimidating presence, but he had confidence in his ability to unseat Pereira prior to the fight.

“I did see that he could possibly be an opponent in the future and I was excited for it. I wanted him to win. When I got hurt and I had to give up the belt, it was like alright, what’s the best course? What’s the best that could happen now? Because somebody else is going to win the belt. Who better than Alex to win the belt? He’s a two-division GLORY champion, two-division UFC champion, kickboxing great, hands of stone, bad man, just a monster, dangerous, scary dude. He’s all those things. But watch what I do to him,” Hill said at UFC 300 media day.

It’ll be interesting to see Hill’s climb back to the top of the light heavyweight division. For now, it’s time for the former 205-pound titleholder to return to the drawing board.