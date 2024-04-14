UFC 300 winner Alex Pereira was injured two weeks prior to knocking out Jamahal Hill, Dana White reacts
Alex Pereira scored a sensational knockout victory over Jamahal Hill to close out UFC 300, but he didn’t enter the title fight at 100 percent.
Pereira was making his fight UFC Light Heavyweight Championship defense, and per UFC CEO Dana White, “Poatan” suffered a broken toe not long before his battle his “Sweet Dreams.” Here’s what White told reporters during the UFC 300 post-fight press conference (via Sportskeeda).
“You guys don’t know this yet but I’ll tell you. I just found out when I went up in the octagon because I saw [Pereira] messing around with his foot. He broke his toe two weeks ago. He fought tonight with a broken toe, I thought he broke his toe in the fight. His team was like, ‘No he broke his toe two weeks ago.’ He was like, ‘I ain’t losing this opportunity for a f***ing pinky toe.'”
Alex Pereira Confirms Toe Injury Prior to UFC 300
When it was Pereira’s chance to speak with media members, he confirmed what Dana White said. Despite the injury, the 205-pound ruler had no intention of removing himself from the UFC 300 headliner (h/t MMAJunkie).
“That happened in the last couple of weeks,” Pereira said. “It’s not something that I was going to pull out of the fight. I had to push through. It happened in the moment of my camp that I had to be slowing down my training, so I had to just push through.”
Pereira knocking out someone as dangerous as Jamahal Hill with a broken toe has added to Pereira’s aura. During his post-fight interview with Joe Rogan, “Poatan” said he wants to fight in the heavyweight division. It’s a goal that Alex Pereira hasn’t been shy about in the past and some are wondering if that is indeed the best option for the Brazilian bruiser.
