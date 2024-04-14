UFC 300 winner Alex Pereira was injured two weeks prior to knocking out Jamahal Hill, Dana White reacts

Alex Pereira scored a sensational knockout victory over Jamahal Hill to close out UFC 300, but he didn’t enter the title fight at 100 percent.

Pereira was making his fight UFC Light Heavyweight Championship defense, and per UFC CEO Dana White, “Poatan” suffered a broken toe not long before his battle his “Sweet Dreams.” Here’s what White told reporters during the UFC 300 post-fight press conference (via Sportskeeda).

“You guys don’t know this yet but I’ll tell you. I just found out when I went up in the octagon because I saw [Pereira] messing around with his foot. He broke his toe two weeks ago. He fought tonight with a broken toe, I thought he broke his toe in the fight. His team was like, ‘No he broke his toe two weeks ago.’ He was like, ‘I ain’t losing this opportunity for a f***ing pinky toe.'”

RELATED: PROS REACT AFTER ALEX PEREIRA KO’S JAMAHAL HILL AT UFC 300