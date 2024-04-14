UFC 300 winner Alex Pereira was injured two weeks prior to knocking out Jamahal Hill, Dana White reacts

By Fernando Quiles - April 14, 2024

Alex Pereira scored a sensational knockout victory over Jamahal Hill to close out UFC 300, but he didn’t enter the title fight at 100 percent.

Alex Pereira knocks out Jamahal Hill UFC 300

Pereira was making his fight UFC Light Heavyweight Championship defense, and per UFC CEO Dana White, “Poatan” suffered a broken toe not long before his battle his “Sweet Dreams.” Here’s what White told reporters during the UFC 300 post-fight press conference (via Sportskeeda).

“You guys don’t know this yet but I’ll tell you. I just found out when I went up in the octagon because I saw [Pereira] messing around with his foot. He broke his toe two weeks ago. He fought tonight with a broken toe, I thought he broke his toe in the fight. His team was like, ‘No he broke his toe two weeks ago.’ He was like, ‘I ain’t losing this opportunity for a f***ing pinky toe.'”

RELATED: PROS REACT AFTER ALEX PEREIRA KO’S JAMAHAL HILL AT UFC 300

Alex Pereira Confirms Toe Injury Prior to UFC 300

When it was Pereira’s chance to speak with media members, he confirmed what Dana White said. Despite the injury, the 205-pound ruler had no intention of removing himself from the UFC 300 headliner (h/t MMAJunkie).

“That happened in the last couple of weeks,” Pereira said. “It’s not something that I was going to pull out of the fight. I had to push through. It happened in the moment of my camp that I had to be slowing down my training, so I had to just push through.”

Pereira knocking out someone as dangerous as Jamahal Hill with a broken toe has added to Pereira’s aura. During his post-fight interview with Joe Rogan, “Poatan” said he wants to fight in the heavyweight division. It’s a goal that Alex Pereira hasn’t been shy about in the past and some are wondering if that is indeed the best option for the Brazilian bruiser.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Alex Pereira Dana White UFC UFC 300

Related

Max Holloway KO Justin Gaethje UFC 300

Dana White reacts to Max Holloway knocking Justin Gaethje out in buzzer-beater at UFC 300

Fernando Quiles - April 14, 2024
Max Holloway, UFC 300
Max Holloway

Max Holloway expresses interest in rematching Conor McGregor following UFC 300: “McGregor likes to consider himself a BMF”

Harry Kettle - April 14, 2024

Max Holloway has confirmed his interest in a possible BMF title showdown with former foe Conor McGregor.

Max Holloway punches Justin Gaethje UFC 300
Max Holloway

Justin Gaethje issues statement following brutal knockout loss to Max Holloway at UFC 300

Fernando Quiles - April 14, 2024

Justin Gaethje has released a statement after being on the wrong end of a brutal knockout loss at UFC 300.

Arman Tsarukyan, Charles Oliveira, UFC 300, Results, UFC
Dana White

Dana White reacts to Arman Tsarukyan punching a fan in the crowd at UFC 300

Harry Kettle - April 14, 2024

UFC president Dana White has given his thoughts on Arman Tsarukyan punching a fan in the crowd at UFC 300.

Dustin Poirier UFC 299
Dustin Poirier

Dana White announces Islam Makhachev vs Dustin Poirier at UFC 302

Harry Kettle - April 14, 2024

UFC president Dana White has announced that Islam Makhachev will defend his UFC lightweight title against Dustin Poirier at UFC 302.

Michael Chandler, Conor McGregor

Dana White announces Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler at UFC 303

Harry Kettle - April 14, 2024
Max Holloway, Justin Gaethje, KO, UFC 300, Pros react, UFC
UFC

UFC 300 Bonus Report: Max Holloway pockets $600k

Chris Taylor - April 13, 2024

The greatest fight card ever assembled; UFC 300 took place this evening at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Alex Pereira, Jamahal Hill, UFC 300, UFC, Pros react
Jamahal Hill

Pros react after Alex Pereira KO's Jamahal Hill at UFC 300

Chris Taylor - April 13, 2024

Tonight’s UFC 300 fight card was headlined by a light heavyweight title fight between Alex Pereira and Jamahal Hill.

Alex Pereira, Jamahal Hill, UFC 300, UFC
Jamahal Hill

UFC 300 Results: Alex Pereira stops Jamahal Hill in Round 1 (Video)

Chris Taylor - April 13, 2024

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 300 results, including the light heavyweight title fight between Alex Pereira and Jamahal Hill.

Zhang Weili and Yan Xiaonan
UFC 300

UFC 300 Results: Zhang Weili defeats Yan Xiaonan (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - April 13, 2024

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 300 results, including the strawweight title fight between Zhang Weili and Yan Xiaonan.