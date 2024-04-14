Nong-O Hama aiming for another shot at bantamweight strap: ‘I think I should get a title shot’

By BJPENN.COM Staff - April 14, 2024

Nong-O Hama is fueled by a burning desire to once again carry 26 pounds of gold on his shoulder.

Nong-O Gaiyanghadao

With a legacy as the most dominant ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion in the promotion’s history, the Thai megastar believes that he deserves another shot at reclaiming his throne.

“I was the champion for seven defenses, so yeah, I think I should get a title shot,” he said.

This confidence stems from his stellar performance at ONE Friday Fights 58 earlier this month. There, he broke his two-fight losing skid by beating Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai via unanimous decision.

For the 37-year-old veteran, his victory over Kulabdam is a declaration that he is far from done.

“I would like to let everyone know that age is not a problem — and the king is back,” he said.

Nong-O endured a rough patch last year, suffering painful losses at the hands of Jonathan Haggerty and Nico Carrillo.

Many speculated that Nong-O’s previous setbacks might signal a decline in his career. However, he was quick to prove them wrong with his impressive return to form.

“I feel like other fighters had underestimated me because of my age, but I don’t think they realize that I am still powerful, my body is still good, my physical strength is still good, and I can still fight,” he said.

“I also have a lot of experience that they should be careful of.”

Nong-O Hama willing to face anyone for gold

For Nong-O Hama, it’s not about seeking revenge against those who defeated him. It’s about reclaiming his status as the top dog in his division.

Currently, the stage is set for Jonathan Haggerty to defend the ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Title against Superlek Kiatmoo9. This happens at ONE 168: Denver on September 6.

Nong-O eagerly awaits the outcome, ready to face whoever emerges as the champion.

“I’m not focusing on the person, but I’m just focusing on the belt. So whoever is the champ at the moment, I would like to fight them,” he said.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

