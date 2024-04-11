Jamahal Hill hypes up Alex Pereira as a “monster, dangerous, scary dude” but tells fans to “watch what I do to him” at UFC 300

Jamahal Hill knows Alex Pereira is a dangerous opponent, but tells fans to watch what he does to him at UFC 300.

Hill is set to headline the historic card on Saturday in Las Vegas for the light heavyweight title. It’s a highly-anticipated fight and it serves as Hill’s first fight since he vacated the belt due to him tearing his Achilles a year ago.

Entering UFC 300, Jamahal Hill is the betting underdog and he knows Alex Pereira will be a tough out. Going into the scrap, Hill says Pereira is a scary opponent and someone he wanted to fight as he has confidence he can beat the Brazilian.

“I did see that he could possibly be an opponent in the future and I was excited for it. I wanted him to win. When I got hurt and I had to give up the belt, it was like alright, what’s the best course? What’s the best that could happen now? Because somebody else is going to win the belt. Who better than Alex to win the belt? He’s a two-division GLORY champion, two-division UFC champion, kickboxing great, hands of stone, bad man, just a monster, dangerous, scary dude. He’s all those things. But watch what I do to him,” Hill said at UFC 300 media day.

If Hill does beat and possibly KO Pereira as he says, it would be a statement-making performance from the American. Not only would become the champion again, but he would silence a lot of doubters he has going into a title fight.

Jamahal Hill is currently 12-1 and one No Contest as a pro and coming off a decision win over Glover Teixeira to win the vacant belt back in January 2023. Hill is on a four-fight winning streak and is 6-1 and one NC in the UFC, but beating Pereira would be the biggest win of his career and solidify himself as the best light heavyweight.