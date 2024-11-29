Jamahal Hill explains the difference between his and Jiri Prochazka’s losses to Alex Pereira: “You got dominated, and I got caught”

Jamahal Hill has attempted to explain the difference between his loss to Alex Pereira and the latter’s wins over Jiri Prochazka.

Ever since his loss to Alex Pereira earlier this year, Jamahal Hill has been waiting for the chance to get back in the Octagon. He’s been scheduled to do so on a couple of occasions, only for those encounters to be canceled. Now, the former UFC light heavyweight champion is set to meet another former UFC light heavyweight champion at UFC 311 in the form of Jiri Prochazka.

For many, this is a pretty interesting contest. They both have unique striking styles and, as we know, they’ve both been humbled at the hands of Pereira. For the winner, they could put themselves within touching distance of ‘Poatan’ once again. That’s especially true for Hill, who will feel as if he’s done more than enough to earn a rematch if he can get through Prochazka.

Recently, there’s been a bit of bad blood between the two. Following a warning being issued to him by Jiri, Hill put forward a reply.