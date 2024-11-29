Jamahal Hill explains the difference between his and Jiri Prochazka’s losses to Alex Pereira: “You got dominated, and I got caught”

By Harry Kettle - November 29, 2024

Jamahal Hill has attempted to explain the difference between his loss to Alex Pereira and the latter’s wins over Jiri Prochazka.

Jamahal Hill

Ever since his loss to Alex Pereira earlier this year, Jamahal Hill has been waiting for the chance to get back in the Octagon. He’s been scheduled to do so on a couple of occasions, only for those encounters to be canceled. Now, the former UFC light heavyweight champion is set to meet another former UFC light heavyweight champion at UFC 311 in the form of Jiri Prochazka.

RELATED: Jiri Prochazka fires shots at Jamahal Hill and Magomed Ankalaev ahead of UFC 311

For many, this is a pretty interesting contest. They both have unique striking styles and, as we know, they’ve both been humbled at the hands of Pereira. For the winner, they could put themselves within touching distance of ‘Poatan’ once again. That’s especially true for Hill, who will feel as if he’s done more than enough to earn a rematch if he can get through Prochazka.

Recently, there’s been a bit of bad blood between the two. Following a warning being issued to him by Jiri, Hill put forward a reply.

Hill goes after Prochazka

“Bro, are you kidding?” Hill responded incredulously. “So we had the same opponent in our last fight, right? In your last performance, you got dominated. Dominated, and knocked out, completely shut down, completely exposed, and then got done bad. I got caught, you got dominated — there’s a huge difference … My man literally had your ponytail leaning to the left. I hope you wear that same ponytail in LA so I can lean that motherf—ker back to the right for you.”

Quotes via MMA Mania

How do you believe the upcoming clash between Jamahal Hill and Jiri Prochazka is likely to go? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Alex Pereira Jamahal Hill Jiri Prochazka UFC

Related

Cristiano Ronaldo

Darren Till explains why he’d like to fight Manchester United legends Cristiano Ronaldo or Gary Neville: “I’d like to see his speed and power”

Harry Kettle - November 29, 2024
UFC CEO Dana White
Jon Jones

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones shares his thoughts on Dana White’s “very dangerous” Power Slap: “It’s entertaining people”

Harry Kettle - November 28, 2024

UFC star Jon Jones has given his thoughts on Dana White’s Power Slap league as it continues to feature alongside the UFC.

Israel Adesanya
UFC

Israel Adesanya looks back on traffic altercation with overzealous fight fan: 'You’re f*cking stupid'

Fernando Quiles - November 28, 2024

Israel Adesanya has reflected on an incident that saw one overzealous fan try to play tough guy.

Michael Chandler
Michael Chandler

Michael Chandler addresses accusations that he cheats in UFC fights: "I'm an honest guy"

BJ Penn Staff - November 28, 2024

Michael Chandler has responded to accusations that he intentionally bends the rules in his UFC fights.

Jon Jones
UFC

Former WWE superstar doubles down on potential MMA run thanks to UFC champion Jon Jones

Fernando Quiles - November 28, 2024

One former WWE star continues to ponder a possible future in MMA after training with Jon Jones.

Robert Whittaker

Robert Whittaker promises to surprise fans with new fight style after Khamzat Chimaev loss

Harry Kettle - November 28, 2024
Conor McGregor, Khabib Nurmagomedov
Khabib Nurmagomedov

Khabib Nurmagomedov says UFC rival Conor McGregor "deserves punishment" after court ruling

BJ Penn Staff - November 27, 2024

Khabib Nurmagomedov has finally reacted to the recent Conor McGregor drama.

Merab Dvalishvili and Umar Nurmagomedov
UFC

Merab Dvalishvili claims Umar Nurmagomedov is not on his "level," tells him to "earn" his title shot: "He has beat who?"

Cole Shelton - November 27, 2024

Merab Dvalishvili continues to take aim at Umar Nurmagomedov saying he doesn’t deserve a title shot.

Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler
Michael Chandler

Michael Chandler still believes Conor McGregor fight is possible despite Irishman's legal woes: "Why not fight me?"

Josh Evanoff - November 27, 2024

UFC lightweight contender Michael Chandler still believes Conor McGregor should fight him.

Michael Chandler
Michael Chandler

Michael Chandler claims he beats Charles Oliveira 9 times out of 10, despite two losses

Cole Shelton - November 27, 2024

Michael Chandler thinks he is a better fighter than Charles Oliveira.