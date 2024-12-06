Jamahal Hill details what caused his altercation with Alex Pereira at the UFC PI

By Harry Kettle - December 6, 2024

Jamahal Hill has detailed what caused his run-in with Alex Pereira at the UFC PI as tensions continue to grow between them.

Alex Pereira, Jamahal Hill

For a while now, Alex Pereira has ruled as the UFC light heavyweight champion. This year alone, he successfully defended the belt on three occasions – with one of those instances being against Jamahal Hill at UFC 300.

RELATED: WATCH | Alex Pereira and Jamahal Hill nearly come to blows in confrontation at UFC PI

Pereira was able to dust off Hill with relative ease and ever since then, fans have been wondering what’s next for Hill. That was answered earlier this week, when it was announced that he will be battling Jiri Prochazka at UFC 311 next month.

However, he has unfinished business with ‘Poatan’, and the two came close to settling it during a recent altercation at the UFC PI. In a recent podcast, Hill explained what exactly went down.

Hill details Pereira incident

“I was at the PI earlier, Alex was there. I just finished working out, he was working out, and I went to go up and have a conversation. Ask him what we on? We don’t have to talk across Twitter because I’m right here,” Hill said. “Initially when I went up to him, it was smooth. ‘Don’t run to heavyweight and I’m going to go ahead and handle business, and we need to run it back!’. And in the exchange, he said something to his translator, and his translator said ‘He said you’re still sleeping, woke up and s***!’. I’m wide awake now! You can get put to sleep for real!

“Then it kind of went to a fake a** ‘Yeah, come get the gloves and go in the cage’. What the f*** we need gloves for? We’re not getting paid right now. I get paid to put on gloves and fight. When I’m out in a situation like that, we could throw hands right now! I’m not ‘finna wait, take time, put no gloves on or none of that s***. We can throw hands right now! And his response was just to stand there. So f*** it, we’ll get paid. I’m not going to ruin my bread because here’s the thing right? If I just reached over and hit him right there, I possibly lose out on my next fight, and any opportunities I have left. Restrictions now at the PI and all these other things… we made a lot of money the first time we fought, so why wouldn’t I make a lot of money when I knock his a** out the next time?”

Quotes via Bloody Elbow

Will the rematch ever happen? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

Alex Pereira Jamahal Hill UFC

