Anthony Smith explains the “f***ed up mindset” he’s bringing into UFC 310 fight with Dominick Reyes
Anthony Smith has explained the mindset he’s bringing into his upcoming UFC 310 collision with Dominick Reyes tomorrow.
For the longest time now, Anthony Smith has been a regular in the UFC’s light heavyweight division. He has served as a tough opponent for countless fighters in the division’s top 15, and that’ll likely continue to be the case for as long as he sticks around.
This weekend, he’ll face stiff opposition in the form of a resurgent Dominick Reyes. For Smith, this could be his final chance to prove that he belongs with the elite at 205 pounds.
In a recent interview, he spoke candidly about how he’s preparing for this contest.
Smith is ready for Reyes
“To be honest, I don’t want to be here,” Smith said. “I would’ve rather flown in Thursday night, weighed in Friday morning and just fought and leave. Sometimes, this whole fight week thing is a big f***ing circus, it’s not real. The basis of everything is the actual fight, all this other dog and pony show, it makes it something that it’s not. Where I’m at personally, I just don’t give a s*** about the circus show. The lights, cameras, comments, people that don’t actually know what the f*** they’re talking about, trying to pretend they do…
“Something has to be destroyed, whether it’s him or me. Something has to break. I think I have a f***ed up mindset when things aren’t going my way, something has to break. It’s kind of like I have to throw a tantrum a bit like a kid…it has to go somewhere, or I’ll go insane…[Scott] built a foundation in which I’ve been standing my whole career. Started training with Scotty when I was 17, 18, and our connection was tight right away. I’ve never lived as an adult without him, I don’t know what the future is like and how I stay here, without him.”
