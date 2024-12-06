Conor McGregor ordered to pay Nikita Hand’s legal fees after being found liable for sexual assault

UFC’s Conor McGregor has been ordered to pay Nikita Hand’s legal fees after being found liable for sexual assault.

As we know, Conor McGregor was recently found liable for sexual assault in his case against Nikita Hand. Ever since then, things have been a bit of a whirlwind for the former two-weight UFC champion. In addition to the court of public opinion, he’s also had to deal with a low of blowback when it comes to his investments and businesses.

Because of that, there have also been plenty of question marks surrounding his future in mixed martial arts. Some believe he’ll be back in the cage in no time, whereas others feel like this is going to delay his return even further.

Now, it seems as if there’s been another development, as noted in the following report.