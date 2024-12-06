Conor McGregor ordered to pay Nikita Hand’s legal fees after being found liable for sexual assault

By Harry Kettle - December 6, 2024

UFC’s Conor McGregor has been ordered to pay Nikita Hand’s legal fees after being found liable for sexual assault.

Conor McGregor

As we know, Conor McGregor was recently found liable for sexual assault in his case against Nikita Hand. Ever since then, things have been a bit of a whirlwind for the former two-weight UFC champion. In addition to the court of public opinion, he’s also had to deal with a low of blowback when it comes to his investments and businesses.

RELATED: Michael Chandler still believes Conor McGregor fight is possible despite Irishman’s legal woes: “Why not fight me?”

Because of that, there have also been plenty of question marks surrounding his future in mixed martial arts. Some believe he’ll be back in the cage in no time, whereas others feel like this is going to delay his return even further.

Now, it seems as if there’s been another development, as noted in the following report.

McGregor needs to pay

On Thursday, according to RTE, a judge ruled that Conor McGregor must pay Nikita Hand’s legal fees from pursuit of her claim against him. However, she must pay her own fees for the trial that was related to James Lawrence, who was found not guilty. With that being said, Mr. Lawrence will not be able to pursue his own recovery legal fees despite being found not liable.

In addition to this, McGregor may be held in contempt of court as a result of his social media posts in the wake of the verdict. At this moment in time, it’s not 100% clear as to what action – if any – will be taken. The matter is set to be taken back to court on January 16.

Do you believe we have seen the last of Conor McGregor in the world of mixed martial arts? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

