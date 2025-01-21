Jamahal Hill breaks silence following UFC 311 defeat

UFC fighter Jamahal Hill has broken his social media silence following his loss to Jiri Prochazka at UFC 311.

Last weekend, Jamahal Hill fell short against Jiri Prochazka. In what proved to be a really competitive fight, Hill was dropped multiple times before eventually being finished in the third by Prochazka. Despite that, many gave Jamahal credit for the manner in which he conducted himself in the Octagon.

Following the fight, we haven’t heard much from him. Hill decided to keep his head down for a few days, which is understandable, given how much would’ve gone into that collision.

Now, Hill has broken his silence with the following Instagram post, which also revealed that he had a drink with Jiri after the fight.