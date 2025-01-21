Jamahal Hill breaks silence following UFC 311 defeat

By Harry Kettle - January 21, 2025

UFC fighter Jamahal Hill has broken his social media silence following his loss to Jiri Prochazka at UFC 311.

Jiri Prochazka, Jamahal Hill

Last weekend, Jamahal Hill fell short against Jiri Prochazka. In what proved to be a really competitive fight, Hill was dropped multiple times before eventually being finished in the third by Prochazka. Despite that, many gave Jamahal credit for the manner in which he conducted himself in the Octagon.

RELATED: UFC 311 Results: Jiri Prochazka stops Jamahal Hill (Video)

Following the fight, we haven’t heard much from him. Hill decided to keep his head down for a few days, which is understandable, given how much would’ve gone into that collision.

Now, Hill has broken his silence with the following Instagram post, which also revealed that he had a drink with Jiri after the fight.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jamahal Hill (@sweet_dreams_jhill)

Hill reflects on defeat

“First of congratulations to [Jiri Prochazka] you made great adjustments and gave me a hell of a fight!!!” Hill posted. “I want to thank everybody that reached out with love and support I truly appreciate you all!!! My fire has never burned hotter or brighter for my future and growth!! Fighting against the elite of the elite is an honor and blessing that I don’t take for granted and yes it comes with some hard lessons but this is my journey and I’m going to set the course back right!!!

“Negative and hate are from those that know where they stand beneath you and want to bring you down to their level!! My head is high my heart is full and I can’t wait for my time to shine again Sweet Dreams Nation we move forward and onward!!!”

What do you believe should be next for Jamahal Hill? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Jamahal Hill Jiri Prochazka UFC

