Jamahal Hill breaks silence following UFC 311 defeat
UFC fighter Jamahal Hill has broken his social media silence following his loss to Jiri Prochazka at UFC 311.
Last weekend, Jamahal Hill fell short against Jiri Prochazka. In what proved to be a really competitive fight, Hill was dropped multiple times before eventually being finished in the third by Prochazka. Despite that, many gave Jamahal credit for the manner in which he conducted himself in the Octagon.
Following the fight, we haven’t heard much from him. Hill decided to keep his head down for a few days, which is understandable, given how much would’ve gone into that collision.
Now, Hill has broken his silence with the following Instagram post, which also revealed that he had a drink with Jiri after the fight.
Hill reflects on defeat
“First of congratulations to [Jiri Prochazka] you made great adjustments and gave me a hell of a fight!!!” Hill posted. “I want to thank everybody that reached out with love and support I truly appreciate you all!!! My fire has never burned hotter or brighter for my future and growth!! Fighting against the elite of the elite is an honor and blessing that I don’t take for granted and yes it comes with some hard lessons but this is my journey and I’m going to set the course back right!!!
“Negative and hate are from those that know where they stand beneath you and want to bring you down to their level!! My head is high my heart is full and I can’t wait for my time to shine again Sweet Dreams Nation we move forward and onward!!!”
What do you believe should be next for Jamahal Hill? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!
