Magomed Ankalaev issues warning to Alex Pereira

UFC contender Magomed Ankalaev has issued a warning to UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira.

As we know, Magomed Ankalaev has been waiting a long time to battle Alex Pereira. It felt, in many ways, like a collision that was inevitable. In his first title fight, Ankalaev was unable to get the job done in a draw with Jan Blachowicz. Now, however, he believes he is ready to dethrone ‘Poatan’ and claim the gold at UFC 313.

Of course, that’s going to be easier said than done. While he believes in his striking, he’s coming up against one of the most electric kickboxers in the history of the sport. Oh, and he could be on his way to becoming one of the greatest mixed martial artists of all time.

In a short statement on social media, Ankalaev sent a fired up warning to the champion as the countdown to fight night continues.