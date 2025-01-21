Magomed Ankalaev issues warning to Alex Pereira

By Harry Kettle - January 21, 2025

UFC contender Magomed Ankalaev has issued a warning to UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira.

Magomed Ankalaev

As we know, Magomed Ankalaev has been waiting a long time to battle Alex Pereira. It felt, in many ways, like a collision that was inevitable. In his first title fight, Ankalaev was unable to get the job done in a draw with Jan Blachowicz. Now, however, he believes he is ready to dethrone ‘Poatan’ and claim the gold at UFC 313.

RELATED: Magomed Ankalaev blasts “Crying” Jamahal Hill after critical remarks about UFC 307 title fight

Of course, that’s going to be easier said than done. While he believes in his striking, he’s coming up against one of the most electric kickboxers in the history of the sport. Oh, and he could be on his way to becoming one of the greatest mixed martial artists of all time.

In a short statement on social media, Ankalaev sent a fired up warning to the champion as the countdown to fight night continues.

Ankalaev warns Pereira

Pereira: “See you soon Ankalaev”

Ankalaev: “You just sign your death certificate I’m gonna punish you for ducking me and I’m gonna make you look like a guy work in a tire shop not professional fighter.”

Magomed Ankalaev has never been someone who is afraid to speak his mind. Alas, Pereira has come up against a lot of fighters who like to talk. For the most part, he’s been able to get past them. If Ankalaev wants to become UFC light heavyweight champion, he’ll need to put in the performance of a lifetime.

What do you expect to happen when Magomed Ankalaev challenges Alex Pereira for the belt at UFC 313? Where will he go in the all-time light heavyweight rankings if he gets the job done? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

