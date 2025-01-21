Merab Dvalishvili shares footage of graphic leg injury

UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili has shared graphic footage of his pre-UFC 311 leg injury.

Last weekend, Merab Dvalishvili successfully retained the UFC bantamweight championship. He did so in an immensely entertaining fight against Umar Nurmagomedov, in a contest that many expected Nurmagomedov to win. In the end, though, Dvalishvili did more than enough to get himself over the finish line.

However, as we’ve come to learn, Dvalishvili was actually dealing with a nasty leg injury that threatened to derail not only the fight, but his entire career. Thankfully, the man known as ‘The Machine’ was able to overcome that adversity, to the point where he put in one of the best performances he’s ever had inside the Octagon.

In a recent social media post, however, Dvalishvili decided to reveal a few photos of what the injury looked like once upon a time. Warning: these are quite graphic.