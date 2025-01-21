Merab Dvalishvili shares footage of graphic leg injury

By Harry Kettle - January 21, 2025

UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili has shared graphic footage of his pre-UFC 311 leg injury.

Merab Dvalishvili

Last weekend, Merab Dvalishvili successfully retained the UFC bantamweight championship. He did so in an immensely entertaining fight against Umar Nurmagomedov, in a contest that many expected Nurmagomedov to win. In the end, though, Dvalishvili did more than enough to get himself over the finish line.

RELATED: Merab Dvalishvili explains how he tricked California Athletic Commission to fight at UFC 311

However, as we’ve come to learn, Dvalishvili was actually dealing with a nasty leg injury that threatened to derail not only the fight, but his entire career. Thankfully, the man known as ‘The Machine’ was able to overcome that adversity, to the point where he put in one of the best performances he’s ever had inside the Octagon.

In a recent social media post, however, Dvalishvili decided to reveal a few photos of what the injury looked like once upon a time. Warning: these are quite graphic.

The great Dvalishvili

It’s almost impossible not to respect what Merab Dvalishvili has done in the bantamweight division. He is one of the best to ever do it at 135 pounds and right now, he’s easily one of the most exciting fighters in the entire promotion. Of course, he’ll have to work hard in order to stay at the top of the mountain, but his body of work truly speaks for itself.

When it comes to the injury, that just speaks volumes to what this guy is willing to do to find success.

What do you make of the injury that Merab Dvalishvili had to deal with heading into this encounter? Do you expect to see a rematch at some point down the road? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

