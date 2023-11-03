Former UFC Champion Jamahal Hill shares his take on the top 5 boxers in MMA
Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill has listed his top five boxers in mixed martial arts.
As you can imagine, the crossover between MMA and boxing has been a pretty popular topic over the course of the last few weeks. After all, Francis Ngannou was able to take on Tyson Fury and almost defeat him, despite nobody giving him a chance.
As such, he’s opened up the door for other MMA fighters to potentially make the transition over. While it’s not something he’s actively pursuing, one man who could do quite well in the squared circle is Jamahal Hill.
The former light heavyweight king is currently on the shelf, but if there’s one thing he’s known for, it’s his striking ability. In a recent interview, he was asked to name the five best boxers in the UFC – in his opinion.
Hill’s boxing list
“My top five boxers in the UFC right now…oh, I’d have to say myself at one, I’d probably say Dustin Poirier at two, probably [Sergei] Pavlovich, actually I’d put him at four, I’ll put Sean Strickland at three. Damn I’m going to have to move Pavlovich down again, and I’ll put Sean [Strickland] at four, at three I’d put Max Holloway.”
Quotes via MMA News
It’s certainly an interesting list, and it’s one that will likely cause a lot of debate. Either way, though, this has reminded us of one thing – we can’t wait to see Jamahal Hill back in the Octagon.
Do you agree with the list made by Jamahal Hill? Do you feel like it’s a guarantee that he will get the next title shot against the Jiri Prochazka vs Alex Pereira winner? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!
Topics:Jamahal Hill UFC