Former UFC Champion Jamahal Hill shares his take on the top 5 boxers in MMA

By Harry Kettle - November 3, 2023

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill has listed his top five boxers in mixed martial arts.

Jamahal Hill, UFC

As you can imagine, the crossover between MMA and boxing has been a pretty popular topic over the course of the last few weeks. After all, Francis Ngannou was able to take on Tyson Fury and almost defeat him, despite nobody giving him a chance.

As such, he’s opened up the door for other MMA fighters to potentially make the transition over. While it’s not something he’s actively pursuing, one man who could do quite well in the squared circle is Jamahal Hill.

RELATED: FORMER CHAMPION JAMAHAL HILL SHARES HIS THOUGHTS ON THE JIRI PROCHAZKA VS. ALEX PEREIRA TITLE FIGHT AT UFC 295

The former light heavyweight king is currently on the shelf, but if there’s one thing he’s known for, it’s his striking ability. In a recent interview, he was asked to name the five best boxers in the UFC – in his opinion.

Hill’s boxing list

“My top five boxers in the UFC right now…oh, I’d have to say myself at one, I’d probably say Dustin Poirier at two, probably [Sergei] Pavlovich, actually I’d put him at four, I’ll put Sean Strickland at three. Damn I’m going to have to move Pavlovich down again, and I’ll put Sean [Strickland] at four, at three I’d put Max Holloway.”

Quotes via MMA News

It’s certainly an interesting list, and it’s one that will likely cause a lot of debate. Either way, though, this has reminded us of one thing – we can’t wait to see Jamahal Hill back in the Octagon.

Do you agree with the list made by Jamahal Hill? Do you feel like it’s a guarantee that he will get the next title shot against the Jiri Prochazka vs Alex Pereira winner? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

Previous Post

Topics:

Jamahal Hill UFC

Related

Justin Gaethje

Sean O’Malley’s coach Tim Welch rejects notion that Islam Makhachev would “run through” Justin Gaethje: “I wouldn't be that surprised if Gaethje knocked him out”

Harry Kettle - November 3, 2023
CM Punk
Mickey Gall

Unsealed UFC lawsuit documents reveal CM Punk’s payday for Octagon debut

Harry Kettle - November 3, 2023

As per recently unsealed Zuffa documents, CM Punk received a big payday for his Octagon debut back in 2016.

Jailton Almeida
UFC

Jailton Almeida reveals plan to call out Ciryl Gane after he beats Derrick Lewis at UFC Sao Paulo

Cole Shelton - November 2, 2023

Jailton Almeida already has a name in mind should he beat Derrick Lewis in the main event of UFC Sao Paulo.

Jailton Almeida and Derrick Lewis
Jailton Almeida

Pro fighters make their picks for Jailton Almeida vs. Derrick Lewis

Cole Shelton - November 2, 2023

In the main event of UFC Sao Paulo, heavyweight contenders collide as Jailton Almeida takes on Derrick Lewis. Heading into the fight, Almeida is a massive -530 favorite while ‘The Black Beast’ is a +360 underdog on FanDuel.

Derrick Lewis
UFC

Derrick Lewis claims he was "tricked" into fighting Jailton Almeida in Brazil: "I didn’t want to fight here"

Cole Shelton - November 2, 2023

Derrick Lewis says he never wanted to fight in Brazil and was tricked into accepting his bout against Jailton Almeida.

Sean O'Malley, Marlon Vera

Sean O'Malley and Marlon Vera go back and forth after 'Sugar' discusses boxing: "Defend that belt McGregor wannabe"

Josh Evanoff - November 2, 2023
Paul Felder
UFC

Paul Felder officially re-enters USADA testing pool but is "just in case" he decides to return

Josh Evanoff - November 2, 2023

Former UFC lightweight contender Paul Felder is back in USADA, but that doesn’t mean a return is confirmed.

Jon Jones

Henry Cejudo believes training adjustments are needed for Jon Jones to return: "That's a serious injury"

Josh Evanoff - November 2, 2023

Henry Cejudo has weighed in on UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones’ recent injury.

Ronda Rousey
UFC

Ronda Rousey's UFC payouts revealed in UFC antitrust court documents

Cole Shelton - November 2, 2023

Ronda Rousey is one of the biggest stars in UFC history and all eight of her payouts were released.

Dana White, Aidan White
UFC

Latest UFC financial earnings report shows major revenue from WWE merger

Susan Cox - November 2, 2023

The latest UFC financial earnings report shows major revenue spawning from the recent merger with the WWE.