UFC Fight Night 231: ‘Almeida vs. Lewis’ Weigh-in Results – 4 Fighters Miss Weight

UFC Fight Night 231 weigh-ins took place today at the UFC host hotel in Sao Paulo.

The UFC Fight Night 231 event takes place tomorrow, Saturday, November 4th at the Ibirapuera Gymnasium in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Jailton Almeida (19-2 MMA) and two-time title challenger Derrick Lewis (27-11 MMA) are set to battle it out in the heavyweight main event.

‘Malhadinho’, 32, is on a 14 fight winning streak, his latest victory coming against Jairzinho Rozenstruik (13-5 MMA) in May of this year.

‘The Black Beast‘, 38, has only 2 wins in his last 6 fights in the Octagon. Lewis’s most recent TKO victory came against Marcos Rogerio de Lima (21-9 MMA) this past July.

The co-main event of UFC Fight Night 231 will see Gabriel Bonfim (15-0 MMA) collide with Nicolas Dalby (22-4 MMA) at welterweight.

‘Marretinha’, 26, is hoping to keep his unbeaten streak alive. Bonfim last fought and defeated Trevin Giles (16-5 MMA) in July of this year at UFC 291.

‘Danish Dynamite’, 38, has won 3 in a row coming into Saturday’s match-up, his most recent victory coming against Muslim Salikhov (19-4 MMA) this past June.

The Official UFC Fight Night 231 Weigh-In results can be found below:

MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 9 p.m. ET)

Jailton Almeida (236) vs. Derrick Lewis (265)

Gabriel Bonfim (170.5) vs. Nicolas Dalby (170.5)

Don’Tale Mayes (264) vs. Rodrigo Nascimento (264)

Caio Borralho (186) vs. Abus Magomedov (185)

Armen Petrosyan (186) vs. Rodolfo Vieira (185.5)

Ismael Bonfim (159.5)* vs. Vinc Pichel (157)**

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET)

Elves Brener (164) vs. Kaynan Kruschewsky (165) – 165-pound contract weight

Rinat Fakhretdinov (170.5) vs. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos (171)

Victor Hugo (138.5) *** vs. Daniel Marcos (136)

vs. Daniel Marcos (136) Modestas Bukauskas (205.5) vs. Vitor Petrino (206)

Denise Gomes (115.5) vs. Angela Hill (115.5)

Montserrat Conejo (114) vs. Eduarda Moura (119.5) ****

Marc Diakiese (155) vs. Kaue Fernandes (155)

*Ismael Bonfim missed the lightweight limit.

**Pichel missed the lightweight limit.

***Hugo miissed the bantamweight limit.

****Moura missed the women’s strawweight limit. She will be fined a percentage of her purse. A catchweight bout against Montserrat Conejo was approved.

