Sean O’Malley’s coach Tim Welch rejects notion that Islam Makhachev would “run through” Justin Gaethje: “I wouldn’t be that surprised if Gaethje knocked him out”
Sean O’Malley’s head coach Tim Welch has rejected the idea that Islam Makhachev would run through Justin Gaethje.
Following his win over Alexander Volkanovski, many have been questioning what’s next for Islam Makhachev. The popular theory is that he’ll defend his UFC lightweight championship once again against either Charles Oliveira or Justin Gaethje.
While Oliveira is coming off the back of a win over Beneil Dariush, Gaethje has put together impressive wins over Rafael Fiziev and Dustin Poirier. The latter of which, of course, came via head kick KO, which earned him the BMF title.
RELATED: JUSTIN GAETHJE WANTS TITLE SHOT AGAINST ISLAM MAKHACHEV FOLLOWING UFC 294: “IT’S A FRESH MATCHUP”
‘The Highlight’ has made it crystal clear that he’s interested in going after Makhachev, and the MMA community wants to see it too. That includes the aforementioned Tim Welch, who broke down the matchup in a recent podcast.
Welch’s thoughts on Makhachev/Gaethje
“Everyone thinks Justin Gaethje would get ran through,” Welch said. “I don’t think he would, dude. Because they talk about Gaethje, when he fought Khabib, he got there (Abu Dhabi) 10 days before that fight and just everything was wrong. Gaethje’s a different dude… Khabib said he knew that Justin got there (late), and he’s been through that time travel multiple times. He knew that was just gonna ruin him.
“This Gaethje now, versus Islam, in Vegas or something. I wouldn’t be that surprised if Gaethje knocked him out,” Welch added.
Quotes via MMA News
Regardless of which way you lean, nobody can deny that this would be an incredible showdown.
Who do you favor to walk away with the belt from this collision: Islam Makhachev or Justin Gaethje? Are you excited by the idea of it happening next year? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!