Sean O’Malley’s coach Tim Welch rejects notion that Islam Makhachev would “run through” Justin Gaethje: “I wouldn’t be that surprised if Gaethje knocked him out”

By Harry Kettle - November 3, 2023

Sean O’Malley’s head coach Tim Welch has rejected the idea that Islam Makhachev would run through Justin Gaethje.

Justin Gaethje

Following his win over Alexander Volkanovski, many have been questioning what’s next for Islam Makhachev. The popular theory is that he’ll defend his UFC lightweight championship once again against either Charles Oliveira or Justin Gaethje.

While Oliveira is coming off the back of a win over Beneil Dariush, Gaethje has put together impressive wins over Rafael Fiziev and Dustin Poirier. The latter of which, of course, came via head kick KO, which earned him the BMF title.

RELATED: JUSTIN GAETHJE WANTS TITLE SHOT AGAINST ISLAM MAKHACHEV FOLLOWING UFC 294: “IT’S A FRESH MATCHUP”

‘The Highlight’ has made it crystal clear that he’s interested in going after Makhachev, and the MMA community wants to see it too. That includes the aforementioned Tim Welch, who broke down the matchup in a recent podcast.

Welch’s thoughts on Makhachev/Gaethje

“Everyone thinks Justin Gaethje would get ran through,” Welch said. “I don’t think he would, dude. Because they talk about Gaethje, when he fought Khabib, he got there (Abu Dhabi) 10 days before that fight and just everything was wrong. Gaethje’s a different dude… Khabib said he knew that Justin got there (late), and he’s been through that time travel multiple times. He knew that was just gonna ruin him.

“This Gaethje now, versus Islam, in Vegas or something. I wouldn’t be that surprised if Gaethje knocked him out,” Welch added.

Quotes via MMA News

Regardless of which way you lean, nobody can deny that this would be an incredible showdown.

Who do you favor to walk away with the belt from this collision: Islam Makhachev or Justin Gaethje? Are you excited by the idea of it happening next year? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!

Previous Post

Topics:

Islam Makhachev Justin Gaethje UFC

Related

CM Punk

Unsealed UFC lawsuit documents reveal CM Punk’s payday for Octagon debut

Harry Kettle - November 3, 2023
Jailton Almeida
UFC

Jailton Almeida reveals plan to call out Ciryl Gane after he beats Derrick Lewis at UFC Sao Paulo

Cole Shelton - November 2, 2023

Jailton Almeida already has a name in mind should he beat Derrick Lewis in the main event of UFC Sao Paulo.

Jailton Almeida and Derrick Lewis
Jailton Almeida

Pro fighters make their picks for Jailton Almeida vs. Derrick Lewis

Cole Shelton - November 2, 2023

In the main event of UFC Sao Paulo, heavyweight contenders collide as Jailton Almeida takes on Derrick Lewis. Heading into the fight, Almeida is a massive -530 favorite while ‘The Black Beast’ is a +360 underdog on FanDuel.

Derrick Lewis
UFC

Derrick Lewis claims he was "tricked" into fighting Jailton Almeida in Brazil: "I didn’t want to fight here"

Cole Shelton - November 2, 2023

Derrick Lewis says he never wanted to fight in Brazil and was tricked into accepting his bout against Jailton Almeida.

Sean O'Malley, Marlon Vera
Sean O'Malley

Sean O'Malley and Marlon Vera go back and forth after 'Sugar' discusses boxing: "Defend that belt McGregor wannabe"

Josh Evanoff - November 2, 2023

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley and Marlon Vera have re-ignited their war of words.

Paul Felder

Paul Felder officially re-enters USADA testing pool but is "just in case" he decides to return

Josh Evanoff - November 2, 2023
Jon Jones

Henry Cejudo believes training adjustments are needed for Jon Jones to return: "That's a serious injury"

Josh Evanoff - November 2, 2023

Henry Cejudo has weighed in on UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones’ recent injury.

Ronda Rousey
UFC

Ronda Rousey's UFC payouts revealed in UFC antitrust court documents

Cole Shelton - November 2, 2023

Ronda Rousey is one of the biggest stars in UFC history and all eight of her payouts were released.

Dana White, Aidan White
UFC

Latest UFC financial earnings report shows major revenue from WWE merger

Susan Cox - November 2, 2023

The latest UFC financial earnings report shows major revenue spawning from the recent merger with the WWE.

Conor McGregor
UFC

Conor McGregor's UFC payouts revealed in UFC antitrust court documents

Cole Shelton - November 2, 2023

Conor McGregor has had some of his UFC disclosed pay released due to the antitrust lawsuit.