Former champion Jamahal Hill shares his thoughts on the Jiri Prochazka vs. Alex Pereira title fight at UFC 295

By Harry Kettle - September 28, 2023

Jamahal Hill has given his thoughts on the upcoming title fight between Jiri Prochazka and Alex Pereira at UFC 295.

Jamahal Hill, UFC

For the longest time now, there has been a cloud of uncertainty hanging over the light heavyweight division in the UFC. Jiri Prochazka became champion after defeating Glover Teixeira, only for an injury to force him to give up the belt. Then, Magomed Ankalaev and Jan Blachowicz fought to a draw in a title bout, ensuring the belt remained vacant.

Up next was Jamahal Hill who took his opportunity with both hands as he defeated Glover Teixeira to win the strap. Alas, fate stepped in once again with Hill also having to surrender the championship due to injury.

RELATED: ALEX PEREIRA BELIEVES HE CAUGHT JIRI PROCHAZKA “OFF GUARD” WITH UFC 295 BOOKING: “YOU CAN’T JUST WING THINGS”

Now, as the aforementioned Prochazka and Pereira prepare to collide for the title at UFC 295, Hill has given his thoughts on how it could all go down.

Hill discusses Prochazka vs Pereira

“I think that one’s a tossup, if I’m being completely honest,” Hill said. “I think that fight can truly go either way, I think Jiri, the way he strikes – yeah, he has the wild, kind of loose style, but Alex isn’t going for that. He’s not going for the tricks. He’s not going for all the out there (stuff) because he has a specific mission and specific points in places he wants to be when he’s striking and when he’s engaging, and I think Alex is better at getting to those spots than Jiri is.

“But I think physically, Jiri will be the more physical, more physically strong fighter. I think Jiri has more MMA experience. I think if he can use his unorthodox-ness to, instead of trying to strike, to actually get in and mix and be rounded around in mixed martial arts, clinch him up, beat him up in the clinch, drag him to the ground, I think that’d moreso be his best way – making it an all-round mixed martial arts fight.”

“Honestly, if I had my choice and I had my pick, I would have not gotten hurt,” Hill said. “I would have had them both be in the position that they are and I’d have whooped their ass one by one.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Do you agree with Jamahal Hill? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Alex Pereira Jamahal Hill Jiri Prochazka UFC

Related

Jon Jones, Francis Ngannou, UFC, PFL

Francis Ngannou claims UFC champion Jon Jones was “part of the system” that he stood up against: “He at some point was trying to stand in my way”

Harry Kettle - September 28, 2023
Dana White and Bryce Mitchell
Dana White

Dana White reacts to Bryce Mitchell bringing a bible into the cage at UFC Vegas 79: “There’s no muzzles here”

Cole Shelton - September 27, 2023

UFC CEO Dana White had no problem with Bryce Mitchell bringing a bible into the Octagon after UFC Vegas 79.

Stephen Espinoza and Dana White
UFC

Showtime's Stephen Espinoza unloads on Dana White following UFC CEO's recent comments: "There are levels to this"

Cole Shelton - September 27, 2023

Stephen Espinoza, the president of Showtime boxing, has taken aim at UFC CEO Dana White.

Brendan Schaub and Tony Ferguson
Paddy Pimblett

Brendan Schaub reacts to Tony Ferguson vs. Paddy Pimblett booking: "Finally, Tony gets a winnable fight"

Josh Evanoff - September 27, 2023

UFC analyst Brendan Schaub is happy with the announcement of Tony Ferguson vs. Paddy Pimblett.

Stephen Thompson
Stephen Thompson

Stephen Thompson explains why he took Shavkat Rakhmonov fight after previously not being interested in it

Cole Shelton - September 27, 2023

Stephen Thompson surprised many when he revealed on social media that he had accepted a fight against Shavkat Rakhmonov at UFC 296.

Alex Pereira and Dillon Danis

Alex Pereira discusses training with Dillon Danis for Logan Paul fight: "Pick up a lot of stuff"

Josh Evanoff - September 27, 2023
Ian Machado Garry and Vicente Luque
UFC

Teammates Ian Machado Garry and Vicente Luque share conversation to discuss fighting one another at UFC 296

Cole Shelton - September 27, 2023

Ian Machado Garry and Vicente Luque are teammates and will be fighting one another at UFC 296.

Aljamain Sterling, Sean O'Malley
Marlon Vera

Aljamain Sterling weighs in on rumored Sean O’Malley vs. Marlon Vera rematch: “Why are we making this a WWE sport?”

Susan Cox - September 27, 2023

Aljamain Sterling is weighing in on the rumored Sean O’Malley vs. Marlon Vera rematch.

Mark-Hunt-Dana-White
Mark Hunt

UFC CEO Dana White comments on Mark Hunt after lawsuit comes to a close: “He's a bit of a delusional guy”

Susan Cox - September 27, 2023

UFC CEO Dana White is commenting on Mark Hunt after his recent lawsuit against the Ultimate Fighting Championship came to a close.

Chael Sonnen, Paddy Pimblett, UFC
Tony Ferguson

Chael Sonnen shares his thoughts on the recent Paddy Pimblett vs. Tony Ferguson fight booking: “This isn’t a hard bet”

Susan Cox - September 27, 2023

Chael Sonnen is sharing his thoughts on the recent Paddy Pimblett vs. Tony Ferguson fight booking.