Former champion Jamahal Hill shares his thoughts on the Jiri Prochazka vs. Alex Pereira title fight at UFC 295
Jamahal Hill has given his thoughts on the upcoming title fight between Jiri Prochazka and Alex Pereira at UFC 295.
For the longest time now, there has been a cloud of uncertainty hanging over the light heavyweight division in the UFC. Jiri Prochazka became champion after defeating Glover Teixeira, only for an injury to force him to give up the belt. Then, Magomed Ankalaev and Jan Blachowicz fought to a draw in a title bout, ensuring the belt remained vacant.
Up next was Jamahal Hill who took his opportunity with both hands as he defeated Glover Teixeira to win the strap. Alas, fate stepped in once again with Hill also having to surrender the championship due to injury.
RELATED: ALEX PEREIRA BELIEVES HE CAUGHT JIRI PROCHAZKA “OFF GUARD” WITH UFC 295 BOOKING: “YOU CAN’T JUST WING THINGS”
Now, as the aforementioned Prochazka and Pereira prepare to collide for the title at UFC 295, Hill has given his thoughts on how it could all go down.
Hill discusses Prochazka vs Pereira
“I think that one’s a tossup, if I’m being completely honest,” Hill said. “I think that fight can truly go either way, I think Jiri, the way he strikes – yeah, he has the wild, kind of loose style, but Alex isn’t going for that. He’s not going for the tricks. He’s not going for all the out there (stuff) because he has a specific mission and specific points in places he wants to be when he’s striking and when he’s engaging, and I think Alex is better at getting to those spots than Jiri is.
“But I think physically, Jiri will be the more physical, more physically strong fighter. I think Jiri has more MMA experience. I think if he can use his unorthodox-ness to, instead of trying to strike, to actually get in and mix and be rounded around in mixed martial arts, clinch him up, beat him up in the clinch, drag him to the ground, I think that’d moreso be his best way – making it an all-round mixed martial arts fight.”
“Honestly, if I had my choice and I had my pick, I would have not gotten hurt,” Hill said. “I would have had them both be in the position that they are and I’d have whooped their ass one by one.”
Quotes via MMA Junkie
Do you agree with Jamahal Hill? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Alex Pereira Jamahal Hill Jiri Prochazka UFC