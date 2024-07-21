Jake Paul reveals why he called out UFC champion Alex Pereira: “I want to decapitate him”
Jake Paul has explained why he decided to call out UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira after defeating Mike Perry.
After Paul earned a sixth-round TKO finish over Perry in Tampa this past Saturday, he issued a challenge to “Poatan.” Pereira is under UFC contract, making this matchup highly unlikely.
Still, Paul is hoping Pereira can free himself from UFC CEO Dana White to make the fight happen.
Jake Paul on Calling Out Alex Pereira: “I Want All The Smoke”
During the post-fight press conference, Jake Paul told reporters that all Alex Pereira has to do is get out of his UFC deal to make the fight a reality (h/t MMAJunkie.com).
“I want everybody,” Paul said at a post-fight news conference. “I love this sport. He’s tweeted about wanting to go into boxing. We got him on the FaceTime right there in the ring. I said, ‘Yo, can you get out of your contract?’ If he can get out of his contract, then let’s run it. When I asked him that, he had a pause. He looked at his manager (Ed Soares). These guys aren’t their own bosses. I want all the smoke.”
Paul’s ultimate goal is to slay the beast in Pereira. Paul knows it would be a huge risk for the UFC to allow “Poatan” to fight him.
“At the end of the day, will Dana (White) let him out?” Paul said. “That’s too big of a risk if I can embarrass his No. 1-praised fighter right now. But I want all the smoke. I want all the MMA guys. I’ve beaten all of them. And who’s next? He’s the king right now of the UFC. I want him. I want to decapitate him and dethrone him.”
Given that UFC CEO Dana White hasn’t been a big fan of Jake Paul or cross-promotion, this is one matchup that may not come to fruition anytime soon.
