Jake Paul reveals why he called out UFC champion Alex Pereira: “I want to decapitate him”

Jake Paul on Calling Out Alex Pereira: “I Want All The Smoke”

During the post-fight press conference, Jake Paul told reporters that all Alex Pereira has to do is get out of his UFC deal to make the fight a reality (h/t MMAJunkie.com).

“I want everybody,” Paul said at a post-fight news conference. “I love this sport. He’s tweeted about wanting to go into boxing. We got him on the FaceTime right there in the ring. I said, ‘Yo, can you get out of your contract?’ If he can get out of his contract, then let’s run it. When I asked him that, he had a pause. He looked at his manager (Ed Soares). These guys aren’t their own bosses. I want all the smoke.”

Paul’s ultimate goal is to slay the beast in Pereira. Paul knows it would be a huge risk for the UFC to allow “Poatan” to fight him.

“At the end of the day, will Dana (White) let him out?” Paul said. “That’s too big of a risk if I can embarrass his No. 1-praised fighter right now. But I want all the smoke. I want all the MMA guys. I’ve beaten all of them. And who’s next? He’s the king right now of the UFC. I want him. I want to decapitate him and dethrone him.”

Given that UFC CEO Dana White hasn’t been a big fan of Jake Paul or cross-promotion, this is one matchup that may not come to fruition anytime soon.