Jake Paul reveals why he called out UFC champion Alex Pereira: “I want to decapitate him”

By Fernando Quiles - July 21, 2024

Jake Paul has explained why he decided to call out UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira after defeating Mike Perry.

Jake Paul

After Paul earned a sixth-round TKO finish over Perry in Tampa this past Saturday, he issued a challenge to “Poatan.” Pereira is under UFC contract, making this matchup highly unlikely.

Still, Paul is hoping Pereira can free himself from UFC CEO Dana White to make the fight happen.

RELATED: VIDEO | JAKE PAUL CALLS OUT CURRENT UFC LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPION ALEX PEREIRA

Jake Paul on Calling Out Alex Pereira: “I Want All The Smoke”

During the post-fight press conference, Jake Paul told reporters that all Alex Pereira has to do is get out of his UFC deal to make the fight a reality (h/t MMAJunkie.com).

“I want everybody,” Paul said at a post-fight news conference. “I love this sport. He’s tweeted about wanting to go into boxing. We got him on the FaceTime right there in the ring. I said, ‘Yo, can you get out of your contract?’ If he can get out of his contract, then let’s run it. When I asked him that, he had a pause. He looked at his manager (Ed Soares). These guys aren’t their own bosses. I want all the smoke.”

Paul’s ultimate goal is to slay the beast in Pereira. Paul knows it would be a huge risk for the UFC to allow “Poatan” to fight him.

“At the end of the day, will Dana (White) let him out?” Paul said. “That’s too big of a risk if I can embarrass his No. 1-praised fighter right now. But I want all the smoke. I want all the MMA guys. I’ve beaten all of them. And who’s next? He’s the king right now of the UFC. I want him. I want to decapitate him and dethrone him.”

Given that UFC CEO Dana White hasn’t been a big fan of Jake Paul or cross-promotion, this is one matchup that may not come to fruition anytime soon.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Alex Pereira Boxing News Jake Paul UFC

Related

Darren Till

Darren Till scoffs at Jake Paul for calling out Alex Pereira & Mike Tyson following TKO win over Mike Perry

Fernando Quiles - July 21, 2024
Conor McGregor
Terrance McKinney

Conor McGregor slams "no nothing bum" UFC fighter Terrance McKinney over Mike Perry "firing"

Fernando Quiles - July 21, 2024

Conor McGregor made some waves last night following Jake Paul’s TKO win over Mike Perry, and one UFC fighter found himself in the crossfire.

Jake Paul, Mike Perry, KO, Boxing
Jake Paul

Jake Paul heaps praise on Mike Perry following Saturday’s boxing match: “Has a lot more balls than that little leprechaun”

Fernando Quiles - July 21, 2024

Jake Paul had some kind words for Mike Perry following their recent showdown.

Jake Paul
Jake Paul

Video | Alex Pereira FaceTimes with Jake Paul immediately following in-ring callout

Fernando Quiles - July 21, 2024

UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira wasted little time getting in contact with Jake Paul following a callout.

Jake Paul vs Mike Perry boxing
Boxing News

Mike Perry responds after Conor McGregor claims that he’s fired from BKFC: “He can’t fire me”

Fernando Quiles - July 21, 2024

Mike Perry has responded to Conor McGregor throwing salt on the wound following a TKO defeat to Jake Paul.

Cody Garbrandt new tattoo

Fight fans react to former UFC champion Cody Garbrandt’s new face tattoo

Harry Kettle - July 21, 2024
Jake Paul calls out Alex Pereira
Boxing News

Video | Jake Paul calls out current UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira

Harry Kettle - July 21, 2024

Jake Paul has called out UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira following his win over Mike Perry.

Mike Perry, Nate Diaz, Jake Paul, Boxing
Jake Paul

Mike Perry reacts following TKO loss to Jake Paul: "Shout out to Nate Diaz who went 10 rounds with him!"

Jeffrey Walter - July 21, 2024

Mike Perry was all class following his defeat on Saturday night, congratulating Jake Paul while shouting out Nate Diaz.

Jake Paul, Conor McGregor
Conor McGregor

Jake Paul reacts after Conor McGregor fires Mike Perry from BKFC

Jeffrey Walter - July 20, 2024

Jake Paul, like many, think it is “f**ked up” that Conor McGregor fired Mike Perry from BKFC this evening.

Conor McGregor Mike Perry BKFC
Jake Paul

Conor McGregor fires Mike Perry from BKFC following loss to Jake Paul

Chris Taylor - July 20, 2024

Conor McGregor has fired Mike Perry from BKFC following his loss to Jake Paul this evening in Tampa Bay, Florida.