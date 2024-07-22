Gustavo Balart prepared to go for broke to win world title: “This is my dream”

As the anticipation builds for ONE Fight Night 24 on Prime Video, Gustavo Balart stands on the precipice of a career-defining moment.

There, he squares off with Jarred Brooks for the ONE Interim Strawweight MMA World Championship. This five-round encounter emanates live in U.S. primetime from the fabled Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on August 2.

The Cuban wrestler has sacrificed everything to reach this point in his career. Now, a huge payoff awaits him if he plays his cards right.

“This is my dream. I have been working for this all my life. What I left behind is so much. I worked really hard to be here and the time is now,” he said.

“There is no tomorrow. I am really happy to have this opportunity to fight. That night I am going to give it my all.”

This bout also takes on added significance due to the absence of Joshua Pacio. The lineal ONE Strawweight MMA World Champion remains sidelined as he recovers from an ACL injury.

For Balart, this presents a golden opportunity to position himself in the undisputed title picture.

“Winning the interim belt will give me a chance to face whoever is next on the list, including the undisputed champion. My job is to try to be the new champion, and to do that, I need to defeat anyone in my path,” he said.

“Personally, I don’t care about names. I will go after whoever is the champion. It could be Pacio, could be another fighter, but he is the one with the belt, and that is why I must face him.”