Gustavo Balart prepared to go for broke to win world title: “This is my dream”

By BJPENN.COM Staff - July 22, 2024

As the anticipation builds for ONE Fight Night 24 on Prime Video, Gustavo Balart stands on the precipice of a career-defining moment.

Gustavo Balart

There, he squares off with Jarred Brooks for the ONE Interim Strawweight MMA World Championship. This five-round encounter emanates live in U.S. primetime from the fabled Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on August 2.

The Cuban wrestler has sacrificed everything to reach this point in his career. Now, a huge payoff awaits him if he plays his cards right.

“This is my dream. I have been working for this all my life. What I left behind is so much. I worked really hard to be here and the time is now,” he said.

“There is no tomorrow. I am really happy to have this opportunity to fight. That night I am going to give it my all.”

This bout also takes on added significance due to the absence of Joshua Pacio. The lineal ONE Strawweight MMA World Champion remains sidelined as he recovers from an ACL injury. 

For Balart, this presents a golden opportunity to position himself in the undisputed title picture.

“Winning the interim belt will give me a chance to face whoever is next on the list, including the undisputed champion. My job is to try to be the new champion, and to do that, I need to defeat anyone in my path,” he said.

“Personally, I don’t care about names. I will go after whoever is the champion. It could be Pacio, could be another fighter, but he is the one with the belt, and that is why I must face him.”

Gustavo Balart vows to match Jarred Brooks’ wrestling acumen

 The anticipation surrounding this marquee comes from the contrasting wrestling styles of Gustavo Balart and Jarred Brooks.

Balart believes that his wrestling acumen gives him the edge over Brooks, a sentiment that fuels his confidence as he prepares for this crucial battle.

“I think that whoever wrestles the best that day will be victorious. He will have a hard time trying to take me down. He will be tested. I will match his level and intensity,” Balart expressed.

“I am going to defend myself and not let him take me down. No way. I will counterattack. I don’t think he is going to get frustrated, but if he is trying and trying, he is going to make things easier for me.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

ONE Championship

Related

Maurice Abevi

Maurice Abevi looks to spoil Samat Mamedov's debut at ONE 168

BJPENN.COM Staff - July 21, 2024
Jarred Brooks
ONE Championship

“He’s a boss baby” – Jarred Brooks taunts upcoming foe Gustavo Balart 

BJPENN.COM Staff - July 18, 2024

Jarred Brooks guarantees that Gustavo Balart won’t see what’s coming for him when they clash in the main event of ONE Fight Night 24 on Prime Video. 

Sean Climaco
ONE Championship

Sean Climaco faces dangerous KO artist Johan Estupinan at ONE 168: Denver

BJPENN.COM Staff - July 18, 2024

Sean Climaco earns a chance to build on the momentum he garnered from his sensational ONE Championship debut. 

Reinier de Ridder
ONE Championship

ONE star Reinier de Ridder leaves promotion, set for UAE Warriors debut

Curtis Calhoun - July 17, 2024

Former ONE two-division champion Reinier de Ridder has left the promotion after a long, decorated tenure.

Shamil Gasanov
ONE Championship

Shamil Gasanov promises fans unforgettable clash with Aaron Canarte: "That's my fighting style"

BJPENN.COM Staff - July 17, 2024

Despite his growing stature in ONE Championship, Shamil Gasanov assures fans that he’s not taking his upcoming opponent lightly. 

Danielle Kelly

Danielle Kelly plans to use Mayssa Bastos to bolster legacy: "When I beat her, it’s better for me"

BJPENN.COM Staff - July 16, 2024
Anatoly Malykhin
ONE Championship

Anatoly Malykhin expects Haggerty-Superlek world title fight to go full five rounds

BJPENN.COM Staff - July 16, 2024

Among the many who are excited for Jonathan Haggerty and Superlek Kiatmoo9 to go at it is Anatoly Malykhin. 

Tye Ruotolo
ONE Championship

Tye Ruotolo wants to compete at ONE 169: “It would be such a great opportunity”

BJPENN.COM Staff - July 16, 2024

Tye Ruotolo doesn’t plan on remaining idle in the coming months. 

Nico Carrillo
ONE Championship

Nico Carrillo still has more to prove: “I don't believe I'm in my prime yet”

BJPENN.COM Staff - July 16, 2024

Nico Carrillo believes the world has yet to witness him in peak form. 

Hiroyuki Tetsuka
ONE Championship

Hiroyuki Tetsuka eager to move closer to title shot with win at ONE 168

BJPENN.COM Staff - July 15, 2024

Hiroyuki Tetsuka knows if he plays his cards right in his next outing, a win may land him a shot at the ONE Welterweight MMA World Championship. 