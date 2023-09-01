Jake Paul celebrates PFL’s Saudi Arabia deal as UFC shares plunge: “Big Business”

By Josh Evanoff - September 1, 2023

PFL star Jake Paul was happy to see the UFC’s shares fall earlier today.

Jake Paul

‘The Problem Child’ has yet to step foot in the cage, but did sign with the company earlier this year. Nonetheless, Jake Paul is fresh off his win over Nate Diaz last month in their high-profile boxing match. Following the victory, the YouTuber called for the rematch to take place in the cage.

However, Diaz has since hinted that he could return to the UFC later this year. Regardless of who Jake Paul fights in his MMA debut, it’ll be a massive bout regardless. That’s good news for the PFL, who have seemingly gotten a lot of it lately. This year alone, they’ve signed other names such as Francis Ngannou, and Savannah Marshall.

However, this week, they got their best news yet, as Saudi Arabia invested over $100 million dollars into the PFL. A massive move made even bigger by the fact that they’ll underwrite the company’s 2024 pay-per-view events. All of that news led to a poor day for the UFC, as Endeavor’s shares plunged this morning.

While that’s bad news for Dana White, Jake Paul couldn’t be any happier. On X, he celebrated the PFL deal, while also acknowledging the UFC’s ongoing antitrust lawsuit. Earlier this month, a federal judge allowed the billion-dollar lawsuit to proceed against the company, with over a thousand fighters potentially gaining from the class action.

RELATED: MIKE PERRY ISSUES VIOLENT WARNING TO LOGAN PAUL: “I CHANGE PEOPLE”

 

It is not sustainable to pay fighters less than 20% of revenue and fully control their services like they are employees. Fighters are the IP, pay them or free them. They put their lives on the line for you to make money. Oh and there is the class action lawsuit. Big business…” – Paul wrote on X earlier today.

What do you make of this UFC and PFL news? Do you agree with Jake Paul?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Jake Paul Professional Fighters League (PFL) UFC

