Mike Perry issues violent warning to Logan Paul: “I change people”

By Josh Evanoff - August 31, 2023

Mike Perry believes Logan Paul made a mistake in picking him as the backup for his boxing match.

Logan Paul and Mike Perry

‘The Maverick’ is set to return to the ring in October, in the co-main event of KSI vs. Tommy Fury. There, Logan Paul is expected to face Dillon Danis. ‘El Jefe’, was previously slated to make his boxing debut in January against the aforementioned KSI. But, he withdrew for unknown reasons.

Looking to avoid that same mistake twice, Misfits Boxing has tapped Mike Perry as the backup fighter for that night. While it is teased that he could box Darren Till, ‘Platinum’ is expected to be free in case either Logan Paul or Dillon Danis pull out. In a recent interview with MMA Fighting, the BFKC star discussed the situation.

There, Mike Perry sent a warning to Logan Paul ahead of their possible boxing match. Having already played the backup role for his brother, Jake Paul, he again plans to be a professional. However, if the call comes in, and he has to replace Dillon Danis, he will be ready.

RELATED: LOGAN PAUL CONFIRMS PLANS TO CALLOUT CONOR MCGREGOR WITH WIN OVER ‘HIS B*TCH’ DILLON DANIS

Luke Rockhold Mike Perry

(via Phil Lambert/BKFC)

“Jake used my name as the backup fighter for him and Tommy [Fury], and then he didn’t use me. He didn’t pay me. I believe that Logan is going to do those things,” Mike Perry stated regarding his backup role in Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis. “They flew me out, that wasn’t for nothing. I keep it professional, I am a professional, I’m not green up on stage just asking for attention.”

He continued, “I do this for real. When the ref says fight, s*it changes. But until that point, it’s all speculation, it’s like I’m just waiting for my opportunity… But I mean, I’m a real challenge, I’m a real danger to him. If Dillon Danis doesn’t show and I end up fighting him, I change people. They change after they fight me, they’re a different man.”

What do you make of these comments? Do you want to see Logan Paul vs. Mike Perry?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Boxing News Logan Paul Mike Perry

