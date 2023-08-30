PFL sells $100 million dollar minority ownership stake to Saudi Arabia’s PIF

By Josh Evanoff - August 30, 2023

The PFL is the latest sports organization to get a massive investment from Saudi Arabia.

Kayla Harrison

Over the last few months, the promotion has been vocal about their desire to challenge the UFC. To their credit, they’ve signed some massive names to make that a reality. In 2023 alone, the PFL has signed free agents such as Francis Ngannou, Jake Paul, Amanda Serrano, Savannah Marshall, and more.

Furthermore, with a fair amount of investment cash left, and homegrown stars such as Kayla Harrison, the sky seemed to be the limit. Luckily for the PFL, and unfortunately for the UFC, Saudi Arabia has now taken an interest in MMA. Earlier today, the Public Investment Fund announced their plans to get into the fight business after a report from Sportico.

To be specific, PFL announced that Saudi Arabia’s PIF has invested $100 million dollars into the company. They’ve now purchased a minority ownership stake in the company, but that’s not all. According to reports, the PIF is expected to underwrite the company’s upcoming attempts at a pay-per-view division.

RELATED: TYSON FURY UNBOTHERED BY MIKE TYSON TRAINING FRANCIS NGANNOU: “I AM INEVITABLE”

Kayla Harrison

Last year, the PFL held their first-ever pay-per-view, headlined by the trilogy between Kayla Harrison and Larissa Pacheco. However, that was just expected to be a trial run for a future pay-per-view division. Fighters such as the aforementioned Harrison, as well as Francis Ngannou and Jake Paul, are expected to help build the pay-per-view side of things.

Given this massive investment from Saudi Arabia, one has to assume that would help in that. While massive news, this is far from the Public Investment Fund’s first gamble into sports. Over the last few years, they’ve become a massive investor in Newcastle United and even founded LIV Golf.

What do you make of this announcement? Are you excited for the launch of PFL’s pay-per-view division?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

