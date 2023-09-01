Jorge Masvidal says Justin Gaethje should “defend” his BMF title “against me”

By Cole Shelton - September 1, 2023

Jorge Masvidal is open to returning to the UFC as long as he can face Justin Gaethje for the BMF belt.

Jorge Masvidal and Justin Gaethje

In the main event of UFC 291, Gaethje became the new BMF champion as he scored a second-round head kick KO win over Dustin Poirier. Masvidal was at the event and wrapped the belt around Gaethje, given he was the inaugural BMF champion.

Since the win, many expected Justin Gaethje to fight the winner of Islam Makhachev vs. Charles Oliveira 2 for the lightweight title next. However, Jorge Masvidal says if ‘The Highlight’ wants to be active, he wouldn’t mind coming out of retirement to face Gaethje for the BMF belt at 170lbs.

“I think he should defend it against me at 170, if you ask me, man. That’s what should happen. If I was to come back to the sport. That’s a big if. That’s something in the future, I never knock off coming back to fighting, because I love fighting. I love fighting. It’s my favorite pastime, It’s my favorite sport, it’s my way of life. So, I can never say I’m not going to fight,” Jorge Masvidal said to ESPN. “I think Gaethje should just stay active really. Fight, keep fighting, stay competing, stay fighting the world’s best because that’s what a bad motherf****r is supposed to do: take them all on.

“I never said I’m not fighting this guy because he’s a high-level grappler or this guy because he’s a f******g better striker than me. One or all, they’re all the same to me. Gaethje pretty much has that attitude, that’s why he’s a bad motherf*cker. He’s not ducking nobody. That guy will literally fight anybody. A wrestler, striker, jiu-jitsu guy. He takes them all, and that’s a big requirement,” Masvidal said.

Although Jorge Masvidal would want to see Justin Gaethje defend his BMF belt against him, he says he is out of the USADA pool and isn’t sure when or if he will go back in.

But, if he does return to the USADA pool and fight again, Masvidal is interested in trying to reclaim the BMF belt against Gaethje.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Jorge Masvidal Justin Gaethje UFC

