Paige VanZant reveals first day on OnlyFans was more profitable than entire MMA career: “It’s hard to walk away”

By Josh Evanoff - September 1, 2023

BKFC star Paige VanZant is happy that her OnlyFans gamble paid off.

Paige VanZant

’12 Gauge’ is still one of the more high-profile women’s fighters in MMA. From 2014 to 2020, Paige VanZant competed with the likes of Rose Namajunas, Michelle Waterson, and more. However, following a loss to Amanda Ribas at UFC 251, she was a free agent and soon headed for BKFC.

There, Paige VanZant has gone 0-2, suffering decision losses to Britan Hart and Rachel Ostovich. Now inactive for over two years, the fighter has become incredibly successful on the subscription website, OnlyFans. There, fans can pay the star to get exclusive pictures, videos, and more.

All in all, the venture has been far more successful than Paige VanZant first imagined it would be. During a recent interview on the Only Stans podcast, she discussed how profitable her OnlyFans has been. There, ’12 Gauge’ revealed that just one day on the platform is more than what she made in her entire fighting career.

RELATED: MIKE PERRY ISSUES VIOLENT WARNING TO LOGAN PAUL: “I CHANGE PEOPLE”

Paige VanZant

“I’ve been really fortunate that my career, even outside of the UFC and outside of fighting, has been pretty successful,” Paige VanZant stated. “I’ve worked pretty hard in other industries and trying to cross over to I guess more of a mainstream personality. But yes, Only Fans has definitely been my largest source of income.” (h/t MMA Fighting)

“I would say combined in my fighting career, I think I made more money in 24 hours on Only Fans that I had in my entire fighting career combined. … And so that’s why it’s hard as a person…you know, [I] was nervous about the stigma, but now … it’s hard to walk away. I feel like … when you’re one of those people that you were born poor, you grew up poor and then you become rich, it’s almost like you always just feel poor. So you always want to continue to work hard. I am lucky I’m in a position where I have been able to help my family.”

What do you make of these comments from Paige VanZant? Do you want to see her return to BKFC?

