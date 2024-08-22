Jan Blachowicz advises Israel Adesanya to avoid going up to light heavyweight after UFC 305 loss

By Cole Shelton - August 22, 2024

Jan Blachowicz doesn’t think Israel Adesanya should return to light heavyweight after his UFC 305 loss to Dricus Du Plessis.

Jan Blachowicz and Israel Adesanya

Adesanya suffered a fourth-round submission loss to Du Plessis earlier this month in Perth, a setback which marked his second-straight loss. After the defeat, the future of Adesanya was up in the air, but Izzy has said he has no plans to retire. With that, many believe ‘The Last Stylebender’ should consider a return to light heavyweight, given that he has now lost to the current champion and No. 1 contender at middleweight.

However, Jan Blachowicz, who fought and defeated Israel Adesanya at light heavyweight, doesn’t think a move to 205lbs makes sense for the former middleweight king.

“I think he should stay at 185 and do something, but we’ll see what’s going to be his decision,” Blachowicz said to MiddleEasy. “I’m not in his head. I don’t know what he’s going to do right now. We’ll see. Maybe he’ll move to 205, but I don’t think so. It’s going to be much harder for him than at 185.”

Adesanya did fight Blachowicz at 205lbs for the light heavyweight title in 2021 and it was the Pole who won by unanimous decision. Blachowicz was able to use his size and control Adesanya to get the win, which perhaps is why the Pole doesn’t think ‘The Last Stylebender’ should move up to light heavyweight.

However, Jan Blachowicz knows Israel Adesanya is still an elite fighter and says he even thought Adesanya was going to beat Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 305. The fight was very competitive until Du Plessis got the submission win in the fourth round to defend his belt for the first time.

Blachowicz, meanwhile, does not have his next fight booked and hasn’t fought since July of 2023 when he dropped a split decision to Alex Pereira. Since then, he had double shoulder surgery which has kept him out of action for over a year.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Israel Adesanya Jan Blachowicz UFC

Related

Dana White and Jake Paul

Jake Paul calls out Dana White for refusing to co-promote and make Jon Jones vs. Francis Ngannou: "He's scared"

Josh Evanoff - August 22, 2024
Israel Adesanya, Francis Ngannou
Israel Adesanya

Francis Ngannou praises friend Israel Adesanya following loss to Dricus du Plessis: "We'll always support each other"

Josh Evanoff - August 22, 2024

Francis Ngannou has nothing but respect for former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya.

Belal Muhammad
UFC

Belal Muhammad confirms plans for UFC 310 return, eyeing Kamaru Usman or Shavkat Rakhmonov next

Josh Evanoff - August 22, 2024

UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad will likely be back in the cage in December.

Francis Ngannou, Dana White, UFC, UFC 285
Francis Ngannou

Francis Ngannou laughs off Dana White's comment that he's scared to fight Jon Jones: "He didn't want to fight me!"

Josh Evanoff - August 22, 2024

PFL heavyweight contender Francis Ngannou has responded to Dana White’s comments about fighting Jon Jones.

Tom Aspinall and Stipe Miocic
Tom Aspinall

Tom Aspinall claims Stipe Miocic is "injured" ahead of potential Jon Jones fight

Cole Shelton - August 22, 2024

Tom Aspinall says he’s heard that Stipe Miocic is injured ahead of his potential heavyweight title fight against Jon Jones.

Renan Ferreira

Renan Ferreira tells Francis Ngannou he's gonna be "the toughest challenge in his life and in his year" despite losing his son

Cole Shelton - August 22, 2024
Dricus du Plessis
Sean O'Malley

Dricus Du Plessis leapfrogs Sean O’Malley in latest UFC pound-for-pound rankings update

Fernando Quiles - August 22, 2024

UFC Middleweight Champion, Dricus du Plessis, has moved past bantamweight kingpin Sean O’Malley on the official pound-for-pound rankings.

Magomed Ankalaev
Magomed Ankalaev

Dana White explains what Magomed Ankalaev must do to earn another UFC title shot

Fernando Quiles - August 22, 2024

UFC CEO Dana White has revealed how Magomed Ankalaev can secure another light heavyweight title opportunity.

Muhammad Mokaev
Steve Erceg

Muhammad Mokaev slams Steve Erceg following UFC 305 loss to Kai Kara-France

Fernando Quiles - August 22, 2024

Former UFC flyweight Muhammad Mokaev has hit back at Steve Erceg following UFC 305.

Alex Pereira, Dricus Du Plessis, UFC 305, UFC
Dricus du Plessis

Joe Rogan wants to see the UFC book Alex Pereira vs. Dricus du Plessis: “I’ll fly to the moon to commentate that fight”

Harry Kettle - August 22, 2024

UFC commentator Joe Rogan wants to see the promotion book Alex Pereira vs Dricus du Plessis in a champion vs champion superfight.