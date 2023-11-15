Benoit Saint-Denis already eyeing BMF fight with ‘violent’ Justin Gaethje: “He’s a warrior”

By Josh Evanoff - November 15, 2023

UFC lightweight contender Benoit Saint-Denis has his sights set on BMF champion Justin Gaethje.

Benoit Saint-Denis and Justin Gaethje

‘God of War’ returned on the UFC 295 main card opposite Matt Frevola over the weekend. There, Benoit Saint-Denis scored a first-round knockout win over ‘Steamrolla’. That was his fifth victory in a row, and the lightweight contender has seemingly set his next target as Justin Gaethje.

Benoit Saint-Denis discussed the fight against ‘The Highlight’ in a recent edition of The MMA Hour. There, the Frenchman stated that a bout between himself and Justin Gaethje would be a thrilling one. For his part, the latter is coming off a knockout win over Dustin Poirier to win BMF gold in July.

While Justin Gaethje has stated his plans to fight Islam Makhachev next, that bout hasn’t been made. In the event that the BMF titleholder decides to return, he has a willing opponent in Benoit Saint-Denis. While the French fighter is aware it might not happen next, it’s on the top of his wishlist.

Benoit Saint-Denis, UFC 295, UFC, Results

“It’s not his fault, but I believe that they’re going to make Makhachev vs. Oliveira. Gaethje is a warrior and he likes activity, so he will have to fight again.” Benoit Saint-Denis stated on The MMA Hour, calling for a fight against Justin Gaethje. “Big dates are coming for next year, and he’s already defeated Dustin Poirier, he’s already defeated a lot of top guys. I do believe this is the fight for the BMF, he has the chin to make it a war.”

He continued, “You can have tough guys, but if they don’t have the chin, with me, you’re not going to make it. I do believe that we both have a chin that we can crack a couple of times. If people want a violent fight, a fight that could be left in history, that’s the fight to make. I do believe we can have a crazy fight.”

What do you make of these comments? Do you want to see Benoit Saint-Denis vs. Justin Gaethje?

