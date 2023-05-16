What’s next for Jailton Almeida and Jairzinho Rozenstruik after UFC Charlotte?

In the main event of UFC Charlotte, a battle of top-12 heavyweights went down as Jairzinho Rozenstruik took on Jailton Almeida.

Rozenstruik entered the fight coming off a 23-second knockout win over Chris Daukaus back in December to return to the win column. Almeida, meanwhile, was a perfect 4-0 in the Octagon and was set for his first UFC main event.

Ultimately, it was Almeida winning by first-round stoppage as he got Rozenstruik down to the ground early and eventually took on his back and got a submission win. Now, after UFC Charlotte here is what I think should be next for both Jailton Almeida and Jairzinho Rozenstruik.