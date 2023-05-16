search

What’s next for Jailton Almeida and Jairzinho Rozenstruik after UFC Charlotte?

By Cole Shelton - May 15, 2023

In the main event of UFC Charlotte, a battle of top-12 heavyweights went down as Jairzinho Rozenstruik took on Jailton Almeida.

Jailton Almeida

Rozenstruik entered the fight coming off a 23-second knockout win over Chris Daukaus back in December to return to the win column. Almeida, meanwhile, was a perfect 4-0 in the Octagon and was set for his first UFC main event.

Ultimately, it was Almeida winning by first-round stoppage as he got Rozenstruik down to the ground early and eventually took on his back and got a submission win. Now, after UFC Charlotte here is what I think should be next for both Jailton Almeida and Jairzinho Rozenstruik.

Jailton Almeida

Jailton Almeida was set for the biggest test of his career as he was facing the eighth-ranked heavyweight in Rozenstruik. It was an intriguing matchup given Rozenstruik has legit one-punch KO power and we haven’t seen Almeida get hit by a clean shot in his UFC career.

Ultimately, Almeida came out of the fight unscathed as Rozensturik didn’t even land a single strike in the fight. With another dominant win, the Brazilian will get another top-10 opponent and to me, the most logical next opponent is to face Alexander Volkov. The Russian is on a two-fight win streak and is a gatekeeper to the top five of the division. If Almeida wins that, it will be hard to deny him as a legit title contender.

Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Jairzinho Rozensturik took a fight against Jailton Almeida which isn’t a scrap many people would take. Yet, he had confidence he would be able to land the KO shot, but unfortunately, that didn’t happen.

Now, after the loss, Rozenstruik is back to the drawing board but he should be able to return relatively quickly and there is a clear next fight for the KO artist and that is against Derrick Lewis. Both Rozenstruik and Lewis have struggled as of late but it’s a good opportunity for both to stand and strike and one of them to get a big KO win and start working their way up the heavyweight ranks.

What do you think should be next for Jailton Almeia and Jairzinho Rozenstruik after UFC Charlotte?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Jailton Almeida Jairzinho Rozenstruik UFC

