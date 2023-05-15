search

Aljamain Sterling eager to expose Sean O’Malley’s kryptonite in August clash: “One time on his back, he was like a fish on land”

By Josh Evanoff - May 15, 2023

UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling believes he knows Sean O’Malley’s kryptonite.

‘The Funk Master’ returned to the cage earlier this month against Henry Cejudo. In the main event of UFC 288, Sterling scored a split-decision victory over the former champion. In the process, Sterling scored his third-straight title defense, a record for the weight class.

Following the victory, the bantamweight champion had a face-off with ‘Sugar’. O’Malley has been out of action since defeating Petr Yan by a split decision in a title eliminator matchup last October. In the octagon, Sterling and his newest challenger exchanged words and insults, with Merab Dvalishvili also getting in the action.

On The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Aljamain Sterling discussed his planned return in August. The titleholder noted that he wasn’t a huge fan of the quick turnaround. However, considering that he knows O’Malley’s weakness, it makes the short-notice fight a bit easier to stomach.

The bantamweight champion opined that O’Malley’s grappling and takedown defense was his kryptonite. Sterling referenced his next opponent’s loss to Marlon Vera in 2020, when ‘Chito’ scored a first-round stoppage victory as proof.

Aljamain Sterling

Aljamain Sterling previews August clash against Sean O’Malley

“I mean what is this guy going to do to me? Really?” Aljamain Sterling stated on The MMA Hour. “I’m not trying to be disrespectful. It’s a subtle jab but it’s the truth. I mean it’s a fight, anything can happen but at the end of the day, I think we all know what his kryptonite is. He’s unproven in the octagon, the one time he was on his back he looked like a fish on land. ‘Chito’ smashed him and sent him home.”

He continued, “I think ‘Chito’ might’ve hit him once and his eyes rolled to the back of his head. That’s not a good sign… I think if I hit him squarely, take him down, that fight is as good as over in one… But what are people going to say after I beat this guy now? I think people are going to start realizing that I am as good as I say I am.”

What do you make of these comments? Do you agree with Aljamain Sterling? Sound off in the comment section below PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Aljamain Sterling Sean O'Malley

Related

Aljamain Sterling admits Alexander Volkanovski callout was nixed at UFC 288: "It wasn't the performance I wanted"

Josh Evanoff - May 15, 2023
Aljamain Sterling
Anthony Smith

Aljamain Sterling addresses "aged gracefully" comments from Anthony Smith regarding the illegal knee incident: "When you've got a bone to pick with somebody, you kinda got to call it how it is"

Lewis Simpson - May 12, 2023

UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling has addressed Anthony Smith’s “aged gracefully” comments regarding his illegal knee incident with Petr Yan. Back in 2021, at UFC 259, Sterling’s championship reign began, but the way the championship […]

Aljamain Sterling, Henry Cejudo, UFC 288
Demetrious Johnson

Demetrious Johnson believes Henry Cejudo would have defeated Aljamain Sterling under ONE Championship rule set: “Oh, 1,000 percent”

Harry Kettle - May 12, 2023

Demetrious Johnson believes Henry Cejudo would’ve gotten his hand raised over Aljamain Sterling if it was fought under ONE Championship rules. At UFC 288 last weekend, Aljamain Sterling defeated Henry Cejudo. He did so via […]

Gervonta Davis

UFC star Sean O’Malley expresses interest in future boxing matches with Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia: “I truly believe I could beat one of those guys”

Harry Kettle - May 12, 2023

UFC star Sean O’Malley has revealed that he’d be interested in boxing Gervonta Davis or Ryan Garcia at some point in the future. Right now, Sean O’Malley is easily one of the biggest names in […]

Sean-O'Malley
Sean O'Malley

Sean O'Malley says Aljamain Sterling's awkward style will cost him in their UFC Bantamweight Championship fight

Fernando Quiles - May 11, 2023

Sean O’Malley believes that Aljamain Sterling’s awkward standup game will be his downfall. O’Malley appears to have punched his ticket for a shot at the UFC Bantamweight Championship. UFC officials had “Suga” enter the Octagon […]

Aljamain Sterling, Petr Yan, UFC 273

UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling shares the one opponent he would “like to avoid” at featherweight

Harry Kettle - May 11, 2023
Daniel Cormier

Daniel Cormier believes Sean O’Malley has an ace up his sleeve ahead of UFC title fight with Aljamain Sterling: “He kept saying you’re gonna fight much sooner than you think”

Harry Kettle - May 11, 2023

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier thinks Sean O’Malley may have a trick up his sleeve for his fight against Aljamain Sterling. Following his win at UFC 288 over Henry Cejudo, Aljamain Sterling squared off with Sean […]

Aljamain Sterling

Alexander Volkanovski reacts to Aljamain Sterling’s record setting title win at UFC 288: “Get a bigger win and call me out next one”

Harry Kettle - May 10, 2023

Alex Volkanovski has given his thoughts on Aljamain Sterling’s split decision victory over Henry Cejudo at UFC 288. Last Saturday night, Aljamain Sterling put an end to his rivalry with Henry Cejudo. Following a tough […]

Sean O'Malley, Sean Strickland, UFC
Sean O'Malley

Sean O’Malley says Paddy Pimblett’s eating habits and recent injury are a recipe for depression: “It’s a bad recipe”

Susan Cox - May 9, 2023

UFC star Sean O’Malley believes Paddy Pimblett’s eating habits and recent injury are a recipe for depression. Paddy Pimblett (20-3 MMA) last fought in December of last year at UFC 282 where he defeated Jared […]

Sean O'Malley
Sean O'Malley

Sean O’Malley reveals he won’t be getting PPV points in upcoming UFC title fight with Aljamain Sterling: “It sucks”

Harry Kettle - May 9, 2023

Sean O’Malley has revealed that he won’t receive pay-per-view points for his upcoming title showdown against Aljamain Sterling. At UFC 288, Aljamain Sterling defeated Henry Cejudo via split decision to retain the UFC bantamweight championship. […]