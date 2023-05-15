Aljamain Sterling eager to expose Sean O’Malley’s kryptonite in August clash: “One time on his back, he was like a fish on land”

UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling believes he knows Sean O’Malley’s kryptonite.

‘The Funk Master’ returned to the cage earlier this month against Henry Cejudo. In the main event of UFC 288, Sterling scored a split-decision victory over the former champion. In the process, Sterling scored his third-straight title defense, a record for the weight class.

Following the victory, the bantamweight champion had a face-off with ‘Sugar’. O’Malley has been out of action since defeating Petr Yan by a split decision in a title eliminator matchup last October. In the octagon, Sterling and his newest challenger exchanged words and insults, with Merab Dvalishvili also getting in the action.

On The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Aljamain Sterling discussed his planned return in August. The titleholder noted that he wasn’t a huge fan of the quick turnaround. However, considering that he knows O’Malley’s weakness, it makes the short-notice fight a bit easier to stomach.

The bantamweight champion opined that O’Malley’s grappling and takedown defense was his kryptonite. Sterling referenced his next opponent’s loss to Marlon Vera in 2020, when ‘Chito’ scored a first-round stoppage victory as proof.