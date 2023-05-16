search

Aljamain Sterling uncertain Sean O’Malley fight will happen in August: “I just fought one of the baddest dudes in the game”

By Cole Shelton - May 15, 2023

Aljamain Sterling isn’t sure if he will be ready to face Sean O’Malley in August.

Aljamain Sterling

Sterling defended his bantamweight title for a third time in the main event of UFC 288 earlier this month with a split decision victory over Henry Cejudo. After the win, O’Malley came into the Octagon to set up their fight and Dana White said the promotion was hoping to make it happen in August. Yet, Sterling is now uncertain if he will be ready to go by August.

“Listen, this would be the fastest turnaround I would imagine for a UFC champion. I could be corrected. I think Volkanovski was four, four and a half or something like that from the Abu Dhabi card,” Sterling said… “We would be neck-and-neck with that. I just fought one of the baddest dudes in the game, you know what I mean. In a perfect world, it wouldn’t (be August), but at the end of the day, I’m an athlete. I’m a prizefighter at the end of the day so for me, I’m motivated by competition and, of course, the prize.”

According to Aljamain Sterling, he says he is dealing with a few minor injuries from the Henry Cejudo fight and still hasn’t gotten back into the gym.

However, he says if he can start training fully next week, he believes fighting Sean O’Malley at UFC 292 in August is much more probable.

“If I could start training next week, I think it’s possible. If I could start. Just have to wait until next week. I gotta get an X-ray. I gotta get a couple X-rays still,” Sterling added. “I crushed my legs on Henry, smashing him. I didn’t care if I was going to kick his elbow. I didn’t care if I was going to kick his kneecap. I smashed my feet up pretty good so both my feet are pretty swollen. The left one is a lot worse, but it’s victory wounds so it’s all good.”

Do you think Aljamain Sterling will fight Sean O’Malley in August?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Aljamain Sterling Sean O'Malley UFC

