UFC on ABC 4: ‘Rozenstruik vs. Almeida’ Weigh-in Results: One fight canceled

By Susan Cox - May 12, 2023

UFC on ABC 4 takes place tomorrow, Saturday, May 13th, at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Jairzinho-Rozenstruik

Headlining the event will be Jailton Almeida (18-2 MMA) vs Jairzinho Rozenstruik (13-4 MMA) in a heavyweight battle.

Almeida, 31, has won 13 in a row coming into Saturday night, his latest victory was this past January at UFC 283 where he defeated Shamil Abdurakhimov (20-8 MMA) via TKO.

Rozenstruik, 35, has had a mixed bag as of  late with 3 wins and 3 losses in his last 6 fights. ‘Big Boy’s’ last victory came via way of KO against Chris Daukaus (12-6 MMA) in December of last year at UFC 282.

The co-main event will feature Anthony Smith (36-17 MMA) vs Johnny Walker (20-7 MMA) in a light heavyweight bout.

Smith, 34, will be trying to get back in the win column after his most recent loss to Magomed Ankalaev (17-1 MMA) in July of last year at UFC 277.

Walker, 31, is sporting 2 wins in his last 2 fights, the latest coming against Paul Craig (16-6 MMA) via TKO at UFC 283 this past January.

The Complete UFC on ABC 4 Weigh-In results can be found below:

MAIN CARD (ABC/ESPN+, 3 p.m. ET)

  • Jailton Almeida (231) vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik (265)
  • Anthony Smith (205.5) vs. Johnny Walker (205.5)
  • Ian Machado Garry (170.5) vs. Daniel Rodriguez (171)
  • Ihor Potieria (204.5) vs. Carlos Ulberg (204.5)
  • Tim Means (170.5) vs. Alex Morono (169.5)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN/ESPN+, 11:30 a.m. ET)

  • Matt Brown (170) vs. Court McGee (170.5)
  • Chase Sherman (254) vs. Karl Williams (239.5)
  • Douglas Silva de Andrade (139.5) vs. Cody Stamann (139)
  • Natan Levy () vs. Pete Rodriguez () – Canceled ***
  • Mandy Bohm (126) vs. Ji Yeon Kim (126)
  • Bryan Battle (173*) vs. Gabe Green (170.5)
  • Jessica-Rose Clark (135.5) vs. Tainara Lisboa (134)

*** Canceled fight

Will you be watching? Who are you betting on for the wins?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

