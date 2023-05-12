UFC on ABC 4: ‘Rozenstruik vs. Almeida’ Weigh-in Results: One fight canceled
UFC on ABC 4 takes place tomorrow, Saturday, May 13th, at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Headlining the event will be Jailton Almeida (18-2 MMA) vs Jairzinho Rozenstruik (13-4 MMA) in a heavyweight battle.
Almeida, 31, has won 13 in a row coming into Saturday night, his latest victory was this past January at UFC 283 where he defeated Shamil Abdurakhimov (20-8 MMA) via TKO.
Rozenstruik, 35, has had a mixed bag as of late with 3 wins and 3 losses in his last 6 fights. ‘Big Boy’s’ last victory came via way of KO against Chris Daukaus (12-6 MMA) in December of last year at UFC 282.
The co-main event will feature Anthony Smith (36-17 MMA) vs Johnny Walker (20-7 MMA) in a light heavyweight bout.
Smith, 34, will be trying to get back in the win column after his most recent loss to Magomed Ankalaev (17-1 MMA) in July of last year at UFC 277.
Walker, 31, is sporting 2 wins in his last 2 fights, the latest coming against Paul Craig (16-6 MMA) via TKO at UFC 283 this past January.
The Complete UFC on ABC 4 Weigh-In results can be found below:
MAIN CARD (ABC/ESPN+, 3 p.m. ET)
- Jailton Almeida (231) vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik (265)
- Anthony Smith (205.5) vs. Johnny Walker (205.5)
- Ian Machado Garry (170.5) vs. Daniel Rodriguez (171)
- Ihor Potieria (204.5) vs. Carlos Ulberg (204.5)
- Tim Means (170.5) vs. Alex Morono (169.5)
PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN/ESPN+, 11:30 a.m. ET)
- Matt Brown (170) vs. Court McGee (170.5)
- Chase Sherman (254) vs. Karl Williams (239.5)
- Douglas Silva de Andrade (139.5) vs. Cody Stamann (139)
- Natan Levy () vs. Pete Rodriguez () – Canceled ***
- Mandy Bohm (126) vs. Ji Yeon Kim (126)
- Bryan Battle (173*) vs. Gabe Green (170.5)
- Jessica-Rose Clark (135.5) vs. Tainara Lisboa (134)
*** Canceled fight
