UFC on ABC 4: ‘Rozenstruik vs. Almeida’ Weigh-in Results: One fight canceled

UFC on ABC 4 takes place tomorrow, Saturday, May 13th, at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Headlining the event will be Jailton Almeida (18-2 MMA) vs Jairzinho Rozenstruik (13-4 MMA) in a heavyweight battle.

Almeida, 31, has won 13 in a row coming into Saturday night, his latest victory was this past January at UFC 283 where he defeated Shamil Abdurakhimov (20-8 MMA) via TKO.

Rozenstruik, 35, has had a mixed bag as of late with 3 wins and 3 losses in his last 6 fights. ‘Big Boy’s’ last victory came via way of KO against Chris Daukaus (12-6 MMA) in December of last year at UFC 282.

The co-main event will feature Anthony Smith (36-17 MMA) vs Johnny Walker (20-7 MMA) in a light heavyweight bout.

Smith, 34, will be trying to get back in the win column after his most recent loss to Magomed Ankalaev (17-1 MMA) in July of last year at UFC 277.

Walker, 31, is sporting 2 wins in his last 2 fights, the latest coming against Paul Craig (16-6 MMA) via TKO at UFC 283 this past January.

The Complete UFC on ABC 4 Weigh-In results can be found below:

MAIN CARD (ABC/ESPN+, 3 p.m. ET)

Jailton Almeida (231) vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik (265)

Anthony Smith (205.5) vs. Johnny Walker (205.5)

Ian Machado Garry (170.5) vs. Daniel Rodriguez (171)

Ihor Potieria (204.5) vs. Carlos Ulberg (204.5)

Tim Means (170.5) vs. Alex Morono (169.5)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN/ESPN+, 11:30 a.m. ET)

Matt Brown (170) vs. Court McGee (170.5)

Chase Sherman (254) vs. Karl Williams (239.5)

Douglas Silva de Andrade (139.5) vs. Cody Stamann (139)

Natan Levy () vs. Pete Rodriguez () – Canceled ***

Mandy Bohm (126) vs. Ji Yeon Kim (126)

Bryan Battle (173*) vs. Gabe Green (170.5)

Jessica-Rose Clark (135.5) vs. Tainara Lisboa (134)

*** Canceled fight

Will you be watching? Who are you betting on for the wins?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!