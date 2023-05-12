search

Fabian Edwards doesn’t view Bellator Paris opponent Gegard Mousasi as being a legend: “He is just another man”

By Susan Cox - May 12, 2023

Fabian Edwards doesn’t view Bellator Paris opponent Gegard Mousasi as being a legend.

Fabian Edwards

Bellator Paris takes place today, Friday May 12th, at the Accor Arena in Paris, France.

The main event will feature former two-time Bellator middleweight champion Gegard Mousasi (49-8 MMA) taking on top contender Fabian Edwards (11-2 MMA) in a five round battle.

The 37-year-old Mousasi had won 4 in a row before being defeated by Johnny Eblen (13-0 MMA) last June at Bellator 282. Mousasi is one of the most experienced fighters in the game, with over 70 pro fights to his credit.

Edwards, 30, has 2 wins and 2 losses coming into the fight with ‘The Dreamcatcher‘. Edwards last victory came via way of unanimous decision against Charlie Ward (10-6 MMA) at Bellator 287 in October of last year.

Speaking during a pre-fight press conference, Edwards shared that with a victory over Mousasi, he will or should earn a shot at the title saying:

“I want a title shot, that’s it. I don’t really look at him as a like a legend or anything like that, in my eyes. He is just another man, and on Friday night I am going to go in there, put hands on him and that’s it.”

gegard mousasi

‘The Assassin’ concluded with:

“I don’t really mind what he takes me for. On Friday I am going to go in there and put hands on him he will see. So, I don’t really care if he is looking over me.”

Will you be watching the Fabian Edwards vs Gegard Mousasi fight? Do you believe the Brit can take down Mousasi and ultimately get a shot at the title?

Bellator Fabian Edwards Gegard Mousasi

