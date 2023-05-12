search

UFC light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill responds to critics suggesting 205 is a weak division: “That’s insane to me”

By Harry Kettle - May 12, 2023

UFC light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill has slammed critics who believe the division is weaker than most in the promotion.

At the start of the year, Jamahal Hill defeated Glover Teixeira to become the new king at light heavyweight. It concluded a monumental rise for the 31-year-old, and one that few saw coming so quickly.

Alas, that’s the nature of the division, with the belt being seen as a hot potato of sorts recently. Ever since Jon Jones departed, we’ve seen four different men hold the gold. Right now, Hill is the man to beat – with Jiri Prochazka being tipped as his next challenger.

It’s become fairly common to hear fans and pundits call the light heavyweight division weak. One man who takes exception to that, of course, is ‘Sweet Dreams’.

“I think it’s an exciting time for the division,” Hill said. “I’ve heard a lot of people say some s—t like, ‘The division is the weak division.’ That’s the dumbest s—t I ever heard. The logic that I’m hearing is it’s a weak division because anybody can beat anybody whether they’re one dude beating the s—t out of the entire division … that makes the division weaker. If we really think about that, that’s the dumbest s—t you’ve ever heard.

Hill defends 205 pounds

“It just speaks to that level of greatness,” he continued. “That’s not a knock on the division. That’s just the level of that person that comes in at that time. When people say it, I’m like, ‘Bro, you really are stupid.’ I’m not even gonna sugarcoat it. I just have disregard for any intelligence you might have. Because you’re saying that a division is worse because it’s more competitive as opposed to one dude being leaps and bounds better than everybody else. That’s insane to me.”

Quotes via MMA Mania

Do you agree with Jamahal Hill? Let us know in the comments, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Jamahal Hill UFC

