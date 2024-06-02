UFC 302 Results: Jailton Almeida stops Alexandr Romanov in Round 1 (Video)

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 302 results, including the heavyweight bout between Jailton Almeida and Alexandr Romanov.

Almeida (20-3 MMA) will enter the contest looking to rebound, this after suffering a second-round knockout loss to Curtis Blaydes in his most recent effort at UFC 299 (see that here). That setback snapped a fifteen-fight win streak for ‘Malhadinho’, who had previously gone a perfect 6-0 under the UFC banner.

Meanwhile, Alexandr Romanov (17-2 MMA) was last seen in action in July of last year, where he scored a unanimous decision victory over Blagoy Ivanov. That win had snapped a two-fight losing skid for ‘King Kong’, who had previously suffered setbacks at the hands of Marcin Tybura and Alexander Volkov respectively.

Round one of this heavyweight matchup begins and Jailton Almeida lands a nice front kick to the body. He shoots in for a double leg, and after a bit of effort, is successful in taking the fight to the ground. Almeida is working from half guard so far. Romanov has both of his opponent’s arms tied up. Almeida moves to the back and looks to lock in a rear-naked choke. This appears to be tight. Somehow Romanov escapes the choke but ‘Malhadinho’ is still wrapped around his back. Almeida locks in another rear-naked choke attempt and this time it is extremely deep. Alexandr has no choice but to tapout.

Official UFC 302 Results: Jailton Almeida def. Alexandr Romanov via submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:27 of Round 1

Who would you like to see Almeida fight next following his submission victory over Romanov this evening in New Jersey?