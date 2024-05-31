Jailton Almeida explains why he doesn’t feel the Curtis Blaydes fight was a loss, expecting a “great fight” against Alexandr Romanov

Jailton Almeida will be looking to return to the win column on the main card of UFC 302 on Saturday against Alexandr Romanov.

Almeida is coming off a knockout loss to Curtis Blaydes at UFC 299 in the second-round, this after he dominated the first round. Although the Brazilian lost the fight, he says it was a good learning lesson which is why he isn’t viewing it as a loss.

“I didn’t feel like it was a loss, even though it was recorded as one on paper. Personally, I don’t feel like it was a loss,” Almeida said to BJPENN.com, through Stake.com, which the Brazilian is an ambassador for. “The reason being is that I simply needed to implement a better strategy, even though I felt like I had a great fight, but I just felt like I started perfectly. However, I felt like I got precipitated eventually and I began to slow down. I began to be more patient and cautious. Against Romanov, I will have a better strategy and I feel stronger now. A true champion needs to lose to learn where they can improve.”

Despite losing back in March, Almeida will be making a quick turnaround against Romanov. Heading into the bout, Almeida is the betting favorite and the Brazilian thinks that is due to his speed advantage.

“He’s a strong opponent, and a great grappler, but I believe my advantages lie within my movement and the fact that I am a quicker fighter. I believe I will use these to my advantage,” Almeida said.

With Jailton Almeida expecting to have a speed advantage, he believes that will be the difference against Alexandr Romanov at UFC 302.

“It definitely will be a great fight, that I will find a way to win. I respect his career and I have known about him for a long time, we even have a similar fighting style. As I said before, I am quicker and have better movement. Ultimately, this is what will win me the fight,” Almeida said.

If Almeida does beat Romanov at UFC 302, the goal is to have another quick turnaround. According to the Brazilian, the goal is to fight in Australia in August against whoever the promotion gives him.

“I’m not sure, if I feel healthy then I would love to fight in Australia again [at UFC 305]. It just depends on my health, but I wish to be back in Australia again. It’s not up to me, but I definitely want to,” Almedia concluded.