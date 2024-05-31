Jailton Almeida explains why he doesn’t feel the Curtis Blaydes fight was a loss, expecting a “great fight” against Alexandr Romanov

By Cole Shelton - May 30, 2024

Jailton Almeida will be looking to return to the win column on the main card of UFC 302 on Saturday against Alexandr Romanov.

Jailton Almeida

Almeida is coming off a knockout loss to Curtis Blaydes at UFC 299 in the second-round, this after he dominated the first round. Although the Brazilian lost the fight, he says it was a good learning lesson which is why he isn’t viewing it as a loss.

“I didn’t feel like it was a loss, even though it was recorded as one on paper. Personally, I don’t feel like it was a loss,” Almeida said to BJPENN.com, through Stake.com, which the Brazilian is an ambassador for. “The reason being is that I simply needed to implement a better strategy, even though I felt like I had a great fight, but I just felt like I started perfectly. However, I felt like I got precipitated eventually and I began to slow down. I began to be more patient and cautious. Against Romanov, I will have a better strategy and I feel stronger now. A true champion needs to lose to learn where they can improve.”

Despite losing back in March, Almeida will be making a quick turnaround against Romanov. Heading into the bout, Almeida is the betting favorite and the Brazilian thinks that is due to his speed advantage.

“He’s a strong opponent, and a great grappler, but I believe my advantages lie within my movement and the fact that I am a quicker fighter. I believe I will use these to my advantage,” Almeida said.

With Jailton Almeida expecting to have a speed advantage, he believes that will be the difference against Alexandr Romanov at UFC 302.

“It definitely will be a great fight, that I will find a way to win. I respect his career and I have known about him for a long time, we even have a similar fighting style. As I said before, I am quicker and have better movement. Ultimately, this is what will win me the fight,” Almeida said.

If Almeida does beat Romanov at UFC 302, the goal is to have another quick turnaround. According to the Brazilian, the goal is to fight in Australia in August against whoever the promotion gives him.

“I’m not sure, if I feel healthy then I would love to fight in Australia again [at UFC 305]. It just depends on my health, but I wish to be back in Australia again. It’s not up to me, but I definitely want to,” Almedia concluded.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Alexander Romanov Jailton Almeida UFC

Related

Jalin Turner, Renato Moicano

Jalin Turner reflects on UFC 300 blunder during potential KO sequence: 'My conscious kicked in!'

Curtis Calhoun - May 30, 2024
Islam Makhachev
UFC

Islam Makhachev addresses speculation of a Staph infection ahead of UFC 302

Curtis Calhoun - May 30, 2024

UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev is at the center of a UFC 302 fight week controversy after images spread online of a possible staph infection.

Islam Makhachev and Dustin Poirier
Islam Makhachev

WATCH | Islam Makhachev and Dustin Poirier get into intense faceoff after UFC 302 press conference

Cole Shelton - May 30, 2024

Islam Makhachev and Dustin Poirier got into a heated and intense faceoff after the UFC 302 press conference on Thursday.

Jan Blachowicz, Kamaru Usman
Kamaru Usman

Kamaru Usman turns down Jan Blachowicz's callout: "That fight makes absolutely no sense"

Josh Evanoff - May 30, 2024

Former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman is backing away from a potential Jan Blachowicz fight.

Islam Makhachev, Leon Edwards
Leon Edwards

Islam Makhachev reflects on sparring session with UFC champion Leon Edwards: "I took him down and held him"

Josh Evanoff - May 30, 2024

UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev is opening up on his experience training with Leon Edwards.

Sean Strickland

Sean Strickland says the only way he loses to Paulo Costa at UFC 302 is if he "f***s up"

Cole Shelton - May 30, 2024
Shavkat Rakhmonov, Joaquin Buckley
Shavkat Rakhmonov

Shavkat Rakhmonov issues cold response to 'delusional' Joaquin Buckley's latest callout

Curtis Calhoun - May 30, 2024

UFC welterweight contender Shavkat Rakhmonov didn’t take long to answer Joaquin Buckley’s latest callout for a fight.

Sean Strickland and Paulo Costa
Sean Strickland

UFC 302 | Pro fighters make their picks for Sean Strickland vs. Paulo Costa

Cole Shelton - May 30, 2024

In the co-main event of UFC 302, a middleweight bout goes down as Sean Strickland takes on Paulo Costa. Heading into the fight, Strickland is a -250 favorite while the Brazilian is a +190 underdog on FanDuel.

Nick Diaz Tony Ferguson
Nick Diaz

Daniel Cormier agrees with fans who wanted Nick Diaz vs. Tony Ferguson at UFC Abu Dhabi: "That makes more sense to me"

Fernando Quiles - May 30, 2024

UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier agrees with fans who feel Nick Diaz should’ve been matched up with Tony Ferguson at UFC Abu Dhabi.

Islam Makhachev and Khabib Nurmagomedov
Khabib Nurmagomedov

Michael Bisping calls Islam Makhachev a better version of Khabib Nurmagomedov ahead of UFC 302: "New, improved"

Fernando Quiles - May 30, 2024

UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping believes fight fans are witnessing the evolved version of Khabib Nurmagomedov in Islam Makhachev.