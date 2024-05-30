Jalin Turner reflects on UFC 300 blunder during potential KO sequence: ‘My conscious kicked in!’

UFC lightweight contender Jalin Turner has explained why he believes he walked away from a potential finish of Renato Moicano at UFC 300.

Turner fell to Moicano in a wild UFC 300 clash last month in front of a packed house at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. It was a back-and-forth battle for as long as the fight lasted before Moicano rallied in Round 2 to finish Turner by TKO.

In Round 1, it appears that Turner was destined for a first-round knockout when he landed a big right hand that dropped Moicano. Instead of following up with ground-and-pound, Turner walked away with his back turned, allowing Moicano to recover and get back up to his feet.

Turner’s blunder followed a controversial finish of Bobby Green in his last fight in December. He knocked out Green cold in a sequence that the referee arguably could’ve stopped earlier without Green sustaining unnecessary damage.