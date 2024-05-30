Jalin Turner reflects on UFC 300 blunder during potential KO sequence: ‘My conscious kicked in!’

By Curtis Calhoun - May 30, 2024

UFC lightweight contender Jalin Turner has explained why he believes he walked away from a potential finish of Renato Moicano at UFC 300.

Jalin Turner, Renato Moicano

Turner fell to Moicano in a wild UFC 300 clash last month in front of a packed house at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. It was a back-and-forth battle for as long as the fight lasted before Moicano rallied in Round 2 to finish Turner by TKO.

In Round 1, it appears that Turner was destined for a first-round knockout when he landed a big right hand that dropped Moicano. Instead of following up with ground-and-pound, Turner walked away with his back turned, allowing Moicano to recover and get back up to his feet.

Turner’s blunder followed a controversial finish of Bobby Green in his last fight in December. He knocked out Green cold in a sequence that the referee arguably could’ve stopped earlier without Green sustaining unnecessary damage.

Jalin Turner: Bobby Green backlash led to UFC 300 blunder

During a recent episode of the JAXXON Podcast, Turner explained why he walked away from a knocked-down Moicano during the fight.

“My conscious kind of kicked in a little bit like mid-fight,” Turner said. “And people were tagging me in the interview [Bobby Green] did, and all this stuff and what he said. I was already thinking about that, and the backlash I got from that…even before the fight, I didn’t even get to that ‘Imma kill this dude’ instinct…and yeah, that’s what happened.”

Turner is expected to return to the Octagon later this year after losing three of his last four fights. Before the loss to Moicano and the knockout of Green, he suffered back-to-back split-decision defeats to Dan Hooker and Mateusz Gamrot.

Turner’s UFC 300 mistake makes more sense when you understand his position after the controversial referee stoppage against Green. As he looks forward to his UFC comeback, he’s likely learned a lot after the Moicano fight.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Jalin Turner UFC

Related

Islam Makhachev

Islam Makhachev addresses speculation of a Staph infection ahead of UFC 302

Curtis Calhoun - May 30, 2024
Islam Makhachev and Dustin Poirier
Islam Makhachev

WATCH | Islam Makhachev and Dustin Poirier get into intense faceoff after UFC 302 press conference

Cole Shelton - May 30, 2024

Islam Makhachev and Dustin Poirier got into a heated and intense faceoff after the UFC 302 press conference on Thursday.

Jan Blachowicz, Kamaru Usman
Kamaru Usman

Kamaru Usman turns down Jan Blachowicz's callout: "That fight makes absolutely no sense"

Josh Evanoff - May 30, 2024

Former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman is backing away from a potential Jan Blachowicz fight.

Islam Makhachev, Leon Edwards
Leon Edwards

Islam Makhachev reflects on sparring session with UFC champion Leon Edwards: "I took him down and held him"

Josh Evanoff - May 30, 2024

UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev is opening up on his experience training with Leon Edwards.

Sean Strickland
UFC

Sean Strickland says the only way he loses to Paulo Costa at UFC 302 is if he "f***s up"

Cole Shelton - May 30, 2024

Sean Strickland knows he is a much better fighter than Paulo Costa.

Shavkat Rakhmonov, Joaquin Buckley

Shavkat Rakhmonov issues cold response to 'delusional' Joaquin Buckley's latest callout

Curtis Calhoun - May 30, 2024
Sean Strickland and Paulo Costa
Sean Strickland

UFC 302 | Pro fighters make their picks for Sean Strickland vs. Paulo Costa

Cole Shelton - May 30, 2024

In the co-main event of UFC 302, a middleweight bout goes down as Sean Strickland takes on Paulo Costa. Heading into the fight, Strickland is a -250 favorite while the Brazilian is a +190 underdog on FanDuel.

Nick Diaz Tony Ferguson
Nick Diaz

Daniel Cormier agrees with fans who wanted Nick Diaz vs. Tony Ferguson at UFC Abu Dhabi: "That makes more sense to me"

Fernando Quiles - May 30, 2024

UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier agrees with fans who feel Nick Diaz should’ve been matched up with Tony Ferguson at UFC Abu Dhabi.

Islam Makhachev and Khabib Nurmagomedov
Khabib Nurmagomedov

Michael Bisping calls Islam Makhachev a better version of Khabib Nurmagomedov ahead of UFC 302: "New, improved"

Fernando Quiles - May 30, 2024

UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping believes fight fans are witnessing the evolved version of Khabib Nurmagomedov in Islam Makhachev.

Sean Strickland
UFC

Sean Strickland trashes new UFC gloves: "Have you ever been in a fight in your f****** life?"

Fernando Quiles - May 30, 2024

Sean Strickland is not a fan of the new UFC glove design.