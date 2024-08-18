UFC 305 Results: Dricus Du Plessis stops Israel Adesanya (Video)

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 305 results, including the main event title fight between Dricus Du Plessis and Israel Adesanya.

Du Plessis (21-2 MMA) will be looking to earn his first career title defense this evening. ‘DDP’ captured the promotion‘s coveted middleweight title this past January at UFC 297 with a split decision victory over Sean Strickland. That victory had marked the South African’s ninth in a row, as he had previously scored notable wins over Robert Whittaker, Derek Brunson and Darren Till.

Meanwhile, Israel Adesanya (24-3 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since losing the middleweight title to Sean Strickland at UFC 293 in September of 2023. ‘Stylebender’ has gone 3-2 over his past five Octagon appearances overall.

Round one of the UFC 305 main event begins and Israel Adesanya comes forward pumping his jab. Dricus Du Plessis throws a low kick. ‘Stylebender’ looks to close the distance. Another low kick from ‘DDP’. He leaps in with a left hand, but Izzy blocks it. Adesanya with a nice low kick in return. Du Plessis with a nice combo. Adesanya goes to the body with a nice kick. Dricus with a nice right hand over the top. Izzy with a low kick. Dricus returns with a kick to the body. He lands another. The champ shoots in for a takedown but Israel Adesanya defends and gets back to range. A hard body kick from the former champ. Dricus Du Plessis leaps in with a 1-2. He tries a high kick but Izzy blocks it. A good 1-2 from Adesanya. A big right hand from Du Plessis. He lands a low kick. Both men are firing off punches now. Dricus just misses with a high kick. He lands a right hand and then another solid body kick. Israel Adesanya answers with one of his own. Another good left and then a body kick for the champ. The horn sounds to end round one.

Round two of the UFC 305 headliner begins and Israel Adesanya opens with a low kick. Dricus Du Plessis with a good left hand and then a side kick to the body. Adesanya with a low kick. Du Plessis shoots in and lands a big takedown. Izzy gets back up and then is tossed right back down. ‘DDP’ looking for a choke now. He gets the back and lands some big shots. He looks for another choke, but Adesanya scrambles and gets back up. A big 1-2 from Israel Adesanya now. He lands a good combination. Dricus appears to go down but also trips Izzy and is now on his back. Adesanya is back to his feet but Dricus Du Plessis drags him back down. ‘Stylebender’ is back up to his feet, but ‘DDP’ is still on his back. Another trip takedown for the champ. One minute remains. Izzy is back up but still has Dricus draped all over him. Good left hands from the champion. He is smothering the former champ now. Izzy uses a whizzer to stall the action. The horn sounds to end round two.

Round three of the UFC 305 main event begins and Israel Adesanya opens with a kick to the body. Dricus Du Plessis with a side kick. Izzy with another kick to the ribs and then lands a left hand. ‘Stylebender’ with a hard low kick. Dricus with a nice counter right over the top. Izzy with a high kick, but it is blocked. He lands another hard low kick. Big shots from the former champion. Dricus with a big right hand over the top. Both men with good shots in the pocket. Israel Adesanya with a spinning elbow. ‘DDP’ with a big left hook. He goes high with a kick. Izzy maybe stunned here. Another big punch from the champ. He shoots for a takedown, but it is not there. ‘DDP’ with a trip. Israel is back up and lands a nice left hook. Dricus Du Plessis with a low kick and then a right hand. He’s throwing a ton of volume. Israel Adesanya goes to the body. Dricus with a leaping right hand and then a low kick. The horn sounds to end round three.

Round four of the UFC 305 main event begins and Israel Adesanya lands a big uppercut. Dricus Du Plessis shoots for a takedown but he can’t get it. Izzy is on the offensive now. ‘DDP’ looks tired. Izzy with a beautiful combination. Dricus with a sneaky right hand. Adesanya with a front kick to the body. Du Plessis with a hard body kick in return. He lands another. Both men with good hooks in the pocket. Izzy with a nice right hand. Dricus Du Plessis lands a big left hook. Adesanya retreats. ‘DDP’ with a right hand. He lands another. Izzy goes down. Dricus locks in a rear-naked choke and this one is all over!

WHAT A PERFORMANCE BY THE CHAMPION! 😤@DricusDuPlessis defends his middleweight title by forcing Israel Adesanya to tap! #UFC305 pic.twitter.com/SYa24zbUKa — UFC (@ufc) August 18, 2024

Official UFC 305 Results: Dricus Du Plessis def. Israel Adesanya via submission in Round 4

According to UFC CEO Dana White, Du Plessis will now fight Sean Strickland in his next Octagon appearance.